CUMBERLAND – The Hotel for Homeless Dogs on Martin Street in Cumberland is bursting at its seams, says Executive Director Susan Joseph, and is now looking at a potential major expansion as it aims to continue supporting the needs of animals from across the region.
The organization, which partnered with the town of Cumberland three years ago to take over the former municipal animal shelter and complete upgrades in exchange for free rent, operates a food pantry offering dog and cat food to individuals in need, along with adoption services and a foster program. They get calls and emails daily from pet owners as well as overwhelmed shelters, Joseph said.
“We have a very dedicated staff and volunteers, which has made our mission so much easier to accomplish,” Joseph said. The hotel’s primary focus, according to Joseph, is to rescue dogs from high-kill shelters and find them loving homes through their adoption program.
“Prior to adoption, we ensure that all dogs are thoroughly vetted and in good health,” she said.
Their foster program offers an alternative to those who are unable to adopt and keep a pet long-term, and current dog owners are encouraged to participate to give dogs a break from staying at the hotel.
The organization so far has raised $163,000 toward a $2 million capital campaign goal to build a second facility, one that would allow them to do so much more, said Joseph.
“We all love The Hotel, but we have very sadly outgrown the space,” states the online campaign. “With only 17 dog suites and no room for the much-needed homeless cat population, there is no question we need a larger facility. We are contacted daily from shelters who need our help. We have the means to save these dogs. The systems are in place and the adopters are here.”
The new facility, at quadruple the current 2,500 square feet, would offer triple the number of dog suites as well as add a state-of-the-art cat sanctuary, with multiple indoor play spaces and social rooms where volunteers can come in and spend time with a homeless dog. It will also offer a much-needed low-cost vet clinic and an indoor pool.
There are currently more than 400 volunteers with the organization, said Joseph, and they are the backbone of what they do.
“We take great pride in our volunteer program, which has experienced tremendous growth since its inception,” she said.
The organization constantly strives to improve the experience for volunteers and staff and is currently in the process of installing new flooring and repainting the entire facility. They are also actively planning for expansion to a second facility while maintaining the primary building in Cumberland.
“We are exploring options such as acquiring land, a farm, or a spacious building that can accommodate our expansion needs. We kindly request our supporters, as well as other cities and towns, to keep our hotel in mind should any suitable opportunities arise,” Joseph said.
While they do not work directly with the Cumberland/Lincoln Animal Control, Joseph says the hotel is always there for them if they need assistance, as they have an open relationship with them.
Cumberland Animal Control merged with and moved to Lincoln Animal Control facilities in 2018, and it is going well, according to Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter.
“We had a contract during the first year and have not had one since, but we will have a formal type of agreement somewhat soon,” Mutter said, adding that the town also shared in some of the upgrades of the facility. For now, there are no other plans for renewing an animal control hub within Cumberland, said the mayor.
“We’re doing the best we can with the status quo, and we’re not looking for another location,” he said.
“They are doing a great job, sharing space with Lincoln,” said Mutter of animal control officers. “On our end, we are very happy with the work they are doing down there.”
