CUMBERLAND – By day, Mary Malloy of Cumberland is a program manager for Amazon web services, crafting a weekly newsletter reaching more than 60,000 people.
By night, she is a pageant queen, recently earning the title of Miss Rhode Island USA 2023, and securing a spot in the coveted Miss USA pageant this fall.
“Mary Malloy, Rhode Island. I get chills just thinking about saying that at Miss USA,” said the 26-year-old, who has been competing in pageants for nearly a decade and was crowned Miss Rhode Island Teen USA in 2015.
“I’ve grown up watching Miss USA and Miss Universe, and to think that’s going to be me up on that stage is totally baffling,” she said.
Malloy entered her first pageant around 2013 after her classmate told her she’d do well. It was around that time that Cranston’s Olivia Culpo was crowned Miss Universe, “and everyone wanted to be like her,” Malloy said.
Though Malloy was involved in theater and was fairly comfortable on stage, she said entering her first pageant forced her to play the most challenging role she could’ve imagined – being herself.
“I went from being so scared to raise my hand in class to competing in front of a panel of judges and so many people. That first pageant, it was kind of like fake it ‘til you make it,’” she said. “I saw it as a role, playing or pretending to be the best version of myself, which in hindsight was kind of sad, because there’s no better version of yourself than who you are currently.”
Despite her initial hesitation, Malloy said she fell in love with pageants, crediting the experiences with helping her to gain confidence and discover who she was as she developed from a teenager to a woman.
Though she said she enjoys many different aspects of pageantry, she said her favorite part is getting to know other accomplished women.
“Miss USA is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many reasons, but it’s truly incredible to have the privilege of being surrounded by intelligent, successful women from every single state,” she said.
One of Malloy’s many goals as Miss RI USA is to break the pageant girl stereotype, and to show people that she and her peers are kind, smart, and thoughtful leaders.
In high school, Malloy ran on the platform of inclusivity, and was an avid mental health advocate, volunteering her free time to be a crisis counselor for the suicide hotline and volunteering at Best Buddies.
“I went through a very difficult time during the pandemic,” she said. Because she was an event planner for a nonprofit, all events were canceled due to COVID-19, and Malloy was laid off from her job.
“I felt so isolated,” she said. “My mental health took a turn for the worse, but it was in my darkest moments I decided to become my own advocate.”
Since then, Malloy has been vocal both in pageants and on her social media pages regarding mental health resources, attempting to end the negative stigma around getting help, and encouraging those suffering to take the next steps and go to therapy or to acknowledge their emotions.
“People always say it’s OK to not be OK, and that’s great and that’s true, but you do deserve to feel good, so I want to help people find a way to help themselves and to feel better,” she said.
As a passion project to spread mental health awareness to young children, Malloy wrote and illustrated a free downloadable coloring book called “Millie’s Many Emotions,” which tells the story of a young girl who is experiencing physical symptoms and isn’t sure why, only to find out they were connected to her mental health.
“Not only does it teach an important lesson, but also acts as a great practice in mindfulness,” she said.
The importance of mental health is a message Malloy said she will continue to spread as she prepares to compete in Miss USA this fall.
“I still can’t believe I’m Miss RI USA. It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” she said. “Everything happens so quickly and immediately, the last two weeks have been a whirlwind.”
Malloy thanked her family, friends and coaches for supporting her during this journey, especially her sister and cousin who competed alongside her at Miss RI.
Malloy encourages anyone even considering entering a pageant to do so.
“It’s an incredible opportunity in every way. You learn about who you are and see yourself grow into a confident woman. It amplifies your life personally and professionally, and gives you the chance to give back to your community and to form life-changing relationships,” she said.
