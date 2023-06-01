CUMBERLAND – The Planning Board has recommended approval of an Arnold Mills Historic District overlay zone for the preservation of a historically significant neighborhood.
The zone has been on the table for many years, Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens told the Planning Board last week.
Elizabeth Warburton, preservation planner with the company the town hired to evaluate the idea, Epsilon Associates, shared how they evaluated the existing Arnold Mills National Register documentation and boundaries and took further steps to make recommendations to the town.
Ultimately, said Warburton, Arnold Mills was found to be architecturally and historically significant, worthy of preservation, and a good candidate for an expanded local historic district.
Member Steven D’Ambrosia asked about buy-in from those in the neighborhood, and Stevens responded that this is an “opt-out proposition,” with residents contacted directly by certified mail and personal outreach from Cumberland Historic District Commission members.
“They have every opportunity to request not to be in it,” he said, and properties will be removed if owners so desire.
Stevens said there has been a strong commitment to gaining community input, with positive reactions to this proposal from owners of homes targeted for the district.
The idea is for homeowners to opt out if they so desire, he said.
Epsilon personnel analyzed properties and made a recommendation on boundaries for an expanded district, which Warburton said should also include two late 18th century Cape Cod homes that are directly adjacent to the district. The recommended district is non-contiguous, meaning it is not geographically connected.
The only property currently with a historic district designation is the 1720 Walcott House on Nate Whipple Highway, but Warburton said there are plenty of other properties worthy of designation, including the 1825 United Methodist Church and an 1800 house on Sneech Pond Road. The designation for the Walcott House was approved back in 2016.
Arnold Mills is a case study for the historical and architectural evolution of the area, said Warburton, and there are many buildings that can be considered individually important that have survived.
The Pratt pony truss bridge of 1896, built by the Boston Bridge Company, is on Sneech Pond Road, part of a district that is significant architecturally and for its industrial and religious history, said Warburton. The district has a high level of architectural variety and physical integrity.
The district supported a sawmill, grist mill, and machine shop, and the 1825 Metcalf Machine Shop burned in 1987.
The Planning Board voted at the May 25 meeting to recommend that the overlay district is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan.
An overlay district, said Warburton, enables preservation of distinct places and community character. Residents gain an active voice and role in the development of historic areas in their communities.
Cumberland has a strong track record on historic preservation, she said, maintaining a collaborative approach over the years.
Stevens noted that the Cumberland Historic District Commission has approved 100 percent of applications over the years, and this is all about bringing people to the table in a collaborative approach on how to best accommodate improvements to homes.
Member Harry MacDonald said he’s not opposed to this plan, but wondered about where the line is for property owners who want to make modifications to their homes. Stevens said oversight is limited to exterior alterations, additions or new builds, with no regulations on paint colors. The HDC would need to approve changes from shingles to clapboards, vinyl siding or windows.
Homeowners benefit from a collaborative approach that doesn’t break residents’ bank accounts and increases their property values, said Stevens.
He said Arnold Mills represents a “small node of early Industrial Revolution America” that is worthy of being preserved.
The proposal now heads to the Town Council and its ordinance subcommittee.
Resident Wendy Jencks attended the May 25 meeting to get up to speed on the plan, saying she was catching up after the loss of her brother, the late Craig Johnson, who had a strong interest in local preservation.
Arthur Schacht, vice chairperson of the HDC, said that board members received a great reception as they answered questions from residents about the benefits of being included in the commission, with no negatives at all.
“They loved the idea of preserving what attracted them to come there to begin with,” he said.
