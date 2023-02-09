CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once.
The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
The council approved the mayor spending up to $300,000 on the project, including a $100,000 Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management grant. This will be an event-ready track, potentially used for Red Bull championship events.
Asphalt pump trucks from Velosolutions are a rideable playground that’s usable all year, marketed as maintenance free, with small rolling hills and turns allowing users to ride and gain momentum without pedaling. They’re designed for all things on wheels, including mountain bikes, BMX bikes, skateboards, and scooters. It is “infinitely interesting and fun because it adapts to be as challenging as it needs to be,” states a promotional video, ready to go in all seasons and weather, making it a true four-season attraction.
Willem Cooper, a Newport resident and bike expert consulting on the project, told the council that Velosolutions, with American Ramp Company as its U.S. subsidiary, is far and away the best company in the world for developing such facilities. Sustainable asphalt tracks ride the best, look the best, and are his preference on what he thinks would fit in Diamond Hill Park based on what riders are looking for.
This is a very inclusive feature in a park, Cooper said, with children’s bikes, adaptive bikes, and casual bike path bikes all equally welcome.
He said he likes the rendering best that has the pump track around a group of trees, saying it enhances the overall look.
Pump tracks build community, boost the local economy, and function as regional attractions, all with minimal overhead, added Cooper. People come from as far away as Vermont to ride here now, he said, and an asphalt pump track would be the first of its kind in Rhode Island.
Councilor Bob Shaw asked about freezing and cracking and the lifetime of the track, and Cole Beckham of Velosolutions and American Ramp Company said the expected lifetime is 15-20 years. There is a one-year warranty for settling due to freezing and thawing, but Beckham said their proprietary asphalt blend with substantial bitumen in it is made to avoid cracking over time.
They assured Shaw that the asphalt is not like the asphalt used in driveways, and would not need to be sealed every few years.
The company was started in 2009, and all tracks built since then are still in use, according to representatives
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu asked about seasoned riders and small children co-existing on one track, and Cooper responded that there’s a lot of self-governing within the very welcoming biking community. He said similar to a skate park, more experienced riders would help younger ones and even go in the same direction at once within the “general flow of traffic,” and there are enough breaks for tired riders that people can take turns.
Beckham said they’ve never had any issues with conflicting usage at their tracks, which is one of the cool things about them.
In illustrating why asphalt is better, they mentioned a dirt pump track at Roger Williams Park that has taken a beating from winter weather. People also dig into the dirt, making it harder to control the liability.
Asked whether the pump track would be lit up at night, Mayor Jeff Mutter said it’s too early to say. He said he envisions there being official hours in the park and someone in charge of overseeing the park as it gets more use. It will no longer be a 24/7 operation where people can just sort of come and go as they please at all hours, he said.
Speaking to the idea of biking events, Mutter said a certain level of “appropriate noise” in a park like this is a good thing, helping establish it as a destination. People are generally much more respectful of an amenity done right than one that isn’t quite up to specifications, he said.
The town is pursuing additional potential grants for development of the project and is confident of receiving those, said Mutter.
Also at the Feb. 1 meeting, the council approved Mutter to spend up to $150,000 for Ambient Sound Inc. to upgrade the sound system at the Diamond Hill Park pavilion stage, with speaker arrays. Art Mello of Ambient said it will improve acoustics and push sounds from the stage well beyond the pond, addressing a frequent complaint over the years. New lighting is also part of the plan, with current cost estimates on electrical upgrades being done separately.
The sound system should last 15 years, said Mello.
Mutter said these upgrades represent “a nice piece of the puzzle” at the park, and he envisions the stage overlooking the new and improved reflection pond being used for all sorts of events, including outdoor meetings, breakfast presentations, and summer camp.
Shaw said he can’t wait to see the finished product here.
