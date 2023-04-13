CUMBERLAND – Town leaders, at the request of Mayor Jeff Mutter, are delving deeper into proposed new rules for door-to-door solicitation and a do-not-visit list, sorting through some potential issues before finalizing it.
The Town Council postponed a vote on the ordinance on April 5, after Mutter told members that he wants to tie the effort into other initiatives, including a town website redesign and wider efforts to make the town more compliant on accessibility measures.
The mayor said he also wants to further review similar ordinances in other communities, including some cities and towns that incorporate a sticker into the process for people who want to prohibit people from coming to their door.
Though there’s been some suggestion from Councilor Scott Schmitt that politicians and aspiring politicians should also be banned from visiting homes without an invitation, Mutter said he’s not sure the town can go that route legally. As an elected leader, he said, he personally would not approach a home with a “no soliciting” sticker visible.
There’s a lot to consider also when it comes to how an opt-out registry would work, said Mutter, and it can’t just be one giant list of everyone in town. One option is to have it broken down by council district, he said.
Councilor Jim Metivier, at the ordinance subcommittee level, suggested the potential of having two opt-out options, one for sales and one for politicians. He said he’s sure some residents don’t want endless visits from people trying to sell them solar panels, but would like to discuss issues they are having in the town.
“This would give everyone the opportunity to opt-out for either sales visits, politicians, or both,” says Metivier.
Council President Mike Kinch said Monday that he’s all for a door-to-door ordinance on solicitation, but wants to see appropriate exemptions for nonprofits, religious organizations, and political candidates, as the proposed ordinance forwarded to the full council currently lays out.
Kinch said he can count on one hand the number of times someone has taken issue with a candidate approaching them to ask for their vote, but he’s gotten “a million complaints” about people trying to sell solar panels.
According to the proposed ordinance, anyone looking to visit homes unsolicited would need to submit an application with the town and pay $25 for a license.
