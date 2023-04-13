CUMBERLAND – Town resident Sharyn Haddad Vicente has released “Obey Me,” her second book in the Paige Vale psychological thriller series.
To celebrate the release, Vicente is having a launch party on Sunday, April 16, at TigerEye Gift Shop in Warwick, from 1 to 4 p.m. The launch party will feature a reading by Vicente as well as a question and answer session with refreshments, including mimosas.
“Obey Me” is the second book in a four-part series taking place in North Carolina. The first book of the series, “Love Me,” is based in Vicente’s hometown of Cumberland.
The author says “Obey Me” is a gripping addition to the psychological thriller genre, exposing how someone can twist their idealism to forever seek status and approval, even if it kills.
The book didn’t take very long for Vicente to write, she said, and she has a clear idea of what is ahead for the remainder of the series. She said it took nine months to write and another eight months to format and edit.
All four books in the series center around main character Paige Vale, and Vicente is currently at work on the next couple of titles in the series.
“I have begun writing ‘Forgive Me,’ which focuses on a wealthy family and the trials and tribulations that marrying a media mogul can invoke,” she said. “The last of the series, “Stop Me,” is in the works, but there are no specific details to share.”
Vicente has been praised by some for her ability to craft intricate plots and create compelling characters who keep readers on the edge of their seats. Her first book in the series received critical acclaim and was a bestseller on Amazon.
“I am thrilled to share the next chapter in Paige’s story with readers,” said Vicente. “Paige is a character that I’ve grown to love, and I’m excited to continue exploring her journey through the dark and twisted world of the FBI.”
Paperback copies can be purchased at Rarities Books & Bindery, TigerEye Gift Shop, Phantom Farms, and Lincoln Gardens.
The ebook is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple, and more.
