PAWTUCKET – Representatives for Curbside Textile Recycling say they have hopes of increasing the amount of apparel they collect to divert from landfills this year, and spring cleaning is the right time to donate to them they said.
Peter Wingate, Pawtucket’s Purchasing agent, said the contract with Curbside Textile Recycling is fairly new and not breaking the bank yet. He said he hopes as it gains momentum in the city, it provides more financial relief in savings on disposal costs.
In 2020, Curbside Textile Recycling collected 340,000 pounds of apparel across its communities. In 2021 they diverted 300,000 pounds of apparel from the landfill. So far in 2022, they have not had as much success as they hoped.
Wingate said Pawtucket has collected just over 13,000 pounds so far since the program launched here in late 2020.
“At the top end, the total savings is about $675, plus the $276.42 which Curbside Recycling pays back to the City as part of the program,” Wingate said.
Based in Warwick and contracted with Pawtucket to recycle residents’ unused clothing, Curbside Textile Recycling functions the way almost any other donation center does, co-founders Melanie Flamand and Marjorie Muller say.
“We go out on your recycling day and run the routes of the recycling trucks,” Flamand said. “You can put your gently used clothes, shoes and handbags out and we’ll go out on the routes and we’ll pick up the bags and recycle them.”
Curbside Textile Recycling runs regular routes in Warwick, West Warwick, North Kingstown, East Greenwich and Pawtucket. They also have pick ups in Providence, Tiverton, Middletown, Cranston and many other towns and cities throughout the state on a requested basis.
Flamand said that Curbside Textile Recycling was contracted by the city of Pawtucket about a year ago, helping the city save on disposal fees.
“Each city and town, when they bring their waste to the landfill, they have to pay tipping fees. So if it is over a certain amount, they have to pay a fee,” Flamand said.
In addition to having to pay less on the amount of garbage being dumped, Curbside Textile Recycling pays Pawtucket pennies on the dollar for the donations that the organization collects and then sells to other corporations.
Flamand said that just because Curbside Textile Recycling is a for-profit organization, they are doing exactly what other companies, such as Savers and Planet Aid are doing. The clothing donated to them is put into a warehouse, all the best clothes are picked out and sold to other companies, and the remaining items are shipped around the world.
“February was horrible, it always is. It’s inherently bad because it’s snowing and no one wants to put their bags out in the snow,” Flamand said. “We’re trying to do the right thing, we just need to get the word out.”
Flamand and Muller said they hope to one day surpass their numbers from the past two years and save one million pounds of apparel each year from the landfill.
“I would love it if we could top 750,000 pounds this year, that would be phenomenal,” Flamand said. “Ideally I would love to divert one million pounds from the landfill each year.”
Flamand said that if Curbside Textile Recycling collected one bag from every house on every other street throughout the year, they would be able to meet their goal.
Flamand said that for anyone looking to donate, they can use any bag. The organization’s yellow bags are also distributed at Pawtucket City Hall and the Department of Public Works.
“You can use any bag, you don’t have to use our specific yellow bags, just let us know,” Flamand said. “If you use regular garbage bags, just send us a message or an email letting us know where you are and what the bags are.”
