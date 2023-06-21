44 Central St., Central Falls — 25 new residential rental units
38 Japonica St., Pawtucket — five new residential rental units
Preservation sites:
32 Cherry St., Pawtucket
196 Sayles St., Pawtucket
10 Walker St., Pawtucket
1065 Dexter St., Central Falls
1055 Dexter St., Central Falls
590 Lonsdale Ave., Central Falls
1035 Lonsdale Ave., Central Falls
112 Liberty St., Central Falls
116 Liberty St., Central Falls
442 High St., Central Falls
Recently completed homeownership projects:
305 Owen Ave., Pawtucket — PCF Development acquired this property from the city of Pawtucket in November 2022. PCF Development is renovating this single-family home with its in-house construction crew. PCF Development is the only nonprofit registered general contractor in R.I. Renovations were completed in June 2023.
47 Hicks St., Pawtucket — PCF Development acquired this vacant parcel from the Woodlawn Baptist Church in December 2021. PCF Development developed a newly constructed, single-family home on the site. A ribbon cutting was held on June 5, 2023, and the home was sold to first-time homebuyers from Pawtucket on June 9, 2023.
155 Division St., Pawtucket — PCF Development acquired this vacant parcel from the PRA in May 2020. PCF Development worked with the PRA on the acquisition and PCF Development led the remediation of this former brownfields site with the city’s support. PCF Development developed a newly constructed, two-family home on the site. A ribbon cutting was held on Dec. 21, 2022, and the home was sold to first-time homebuyers from Providence on Dec. 29, 2022.
54, 56, 62, 68, 78 Middle St., Pawtucket — PCF Development acquired the five vacant parcels from the PRA in 2020/2021. PCF Development developed five newly constructed, two-family homes on Middle Street. All homes were sold in spring/summer 2022 to first-time homebuyers. The five homes are affordable housing.
39 Webster St., Pawtucket — PCF Development acquired this building from the Diocese of Providence in 2020. PCF Development converted the building into 14 workforce condominiums in 2021. All condominiums were sold in less than 90 days.
Additional projects PCF is working on as a developer:
160 Beechwood St., Pawtucket — conversion of a former medical building into residential rental homes, near Memorial Hospital
16 & 23 Central St., Central Falls — creation of 12 new residential rental units at the 23 Central St. site
72 Branch St., Pawtucket — construction of a new single-family home on the site. Will be for sale to a first-time homebuyer.
