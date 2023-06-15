The Nunes parcel could include a paved extension of the Blackstone River bikeway and emergency vehicle access, and paved walkway to the J.M. Mills landfill, shown in gray, a playground or other community/recreational space, in purple, small ball field, green, and portage spot above Pratt Dam, in yellow.
CUMBERLAND – A proposed “hardscape park” near the entrance of the future New Pond Park on the town’s contaminated riverfront is tabbed to be the replacement for the community play space that was once located across from Cumberland Town Hall.
At a May 25 council meeting, Mayor Jeff Mutter alluded to the fact that he and his administration are exploring development of new park spaces on the southern end of town as potential replacements for loss of green space with construction of a new B.F. Norton Elementary School.
Mutter and Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens shed more light on the plan this week, saying that as officials continue negotiations on the long-term future of the Peterson/Puritan Superfund site off Mendon Road behind Stop & Shop, they’ve drawn a firm line that park development needs to be part of the plan.
The idea, said Stevens, is that there needs to be enough clear access and active recreation amenities to draw people to this area to actually use and enjoy it.
Those on the other side of the negotiating table have gone back to the drawing board to come up with a new concept after town officials previously declared that what was presented didn’t go far enough, said Stevens.
If the town can’t reach an agreement with the settling performing defendants (SPD) in how this contaminated site otherwise known as the OU2 site will eventually function as an asset and the parcels conveyed to the town, it would essentially be remediated and capped and then fenced off, with only emergency access maintained to the Pratt Dam, said Stevens, and no one wants that.
The SPD group is made up of the 22 biggest polluters of the site, companies that bought out many smaller companies to take on their liability in this matter and took in $20 million in that process, said Stevens. Those 22 companies are now responsible for the final outcome, which will cost more than twice that $20 million figure.
Mutter this week to The Breeze that he’s always had a goal to replace Currier Park, which was removed to make way for Blackstone Valley Prep. He said even if a new B.F. Norton is built on its existing property, there are plans to maintain green space at that site as well.
The OU2 site is beautiful, “you think you could be in Vermont,” says Mutter, but he feels that if the town is going to participate in this process to retain ownership for the public’s benefit, the site has to eventually end up “with some sort of park feature,” especially at the front near the entrance.
“It’s definitely a priority,” he said.
He recalled how youth would use Currier Park for soccer and skating, and said he would envision something similar, with a skate park potentially as part of it. A replacement for Currier Park wouldn’t be right across the street, he said, but would take advantage of one of the few available opportunities.
“There is no space, and there was a place, and the place was taken,” the mayor said. “I want to replace that.”
Such an addition should not be a deal-breaker in any negotiations on the future of the site, said Mutter, and he is not backing down from that stance.
“It’s non-negotiable,” he said.
There would be a certain symmetry in what he would see as a sort of “Monastery south,” creating equity for the southern end of Cumberland, where there is currently the Monastery in the center of town and Diamond Hill Park to the north.
If the plan ultimately comes to fruition as he envisions, said the mayor, New Pond Park would open up more than 60 acres of riverfront area from Stop & Shop to Martin Street, with a potential beautiful off-road trail included.
The New Pond Park Conservation and Management Plan calls for the gateway park to be created on the 7-acre Nunes parcel between Stop & Shop and the Pratt Dam.
“This parcel presents an excellent opportunity for recreational development in the densely populated and underserved Lonsdale and Valley Falls neighborhoods,” it states. With the entrance by the Stop and Shop Plaza and Mendon Road, the site would serve as the gateway to New Pond Park.
The town initially drafted that concept in March of 2021, said Stevens. With any use of the property, the contamination cap can’t be put at risk. Some settling of the site is expected over time, he said.
Stevens told The Breeze that this continues to be the most complicated project he’s ever worked on, but it’s a vitally important one to the future of the town.
New Pond Park is modeled off of Boston’s 100-acre Millennium Park, which demonstrates how an old landfill can be transformed into a valuable public park, states the management plan.
