New Pond Park

The Nunes parcel could include a paved extension of the Blackstone River bikeway and emergency vehicle access, and paved walkway to the J.M. Mills landfill, shown in gray, a playground or other community/recreational space, in purple, small ball field, green, and portage spot above Pratt Dam, in yellow.

CUMBERLAND – A proposed “hardscape park” near the entrance of the future New Pond Park on the town’s contaminated riverfront is tabbed to be the replacement for the community play space that was once located across from Cumberland Town Hall.

At a May 25 council meeting, Mayor Jeff Mutter alluded to the fact that he and his administration are exploring development of new park spaces on the southern end of town as potential replacements for loss of green space with construction of a new B.F. Norton Elementary School.

