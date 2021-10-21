On a Thursday at 10:15 a.m., patrons were packing in at Cold Brook Cafe in North Scituate, in a scene that looked reminiscent of a pre-pandemic world. Neighbors and friends were sitting and drinking coffee, while a guitarist and keyboardist performed music in the corner.
Beverly Najjar, who owns the coffee shop with her husband Eli, said business has been better this year than in 2019. Mornings from 10 to 11 used to be slow, she said, but “now it’s wall to wall people all the time.” After closing briefly in March of last year, Najjar said when they reopened, “it was busy right away. … People wanted their coffee.”
She credits the homey feel of the establishment, saying Cold Brook is like the Cheers of Scituate.
“We have loyal customers,” she said. “These people are dedicated. They come through the door, and we know what kind of coffee they want.”
The booming business hasn’t been without its struggles, though. Like many other coffee shops, both locally and across the country, the owners of Cold Brook have been dealing with shortages and rising prices of supplies. Eli has been running around looking for lids, which are extremely hard to find, Najjar said. “It’s pretty much what everyone is going through,” she said. “We’re plugging away.”
Though prices of supplies are increasing, she said, Cold Brook’s prices have not gone up this year, and they are dedicated to keeping the same quality of products.
The café has reduced its hours, closing at 2 p.m. instead of 3 p.m., and Najjar said she is looking for kitchen help.
Gary Bowen, owner of the Honey Dew shops on Diamond Hill Road in Cumberland and Front Street in Lincoln, has also had issues getting supplies to his coffee shops, saying it’s like trick or treat when his supplier, Gordon Food Service out of Taunton, Mass., shows up because he doesn’t know what he’s going to get.
The items he’s run out of this past year include hot chocolate, eggs, croissants, and different cups including 32-ounce cold cups printed with the Honey Dew logo. His stores have been using large paper straws instead of plastic ones because that’s what is available.
“We really take what they give us,” he said.
While he does search around for products, “it’s a waiting game,” he said. The problem is nationwide, he said. “We’re not alone.”
Bowen said since prices have gone up on supplies, he increased his prices at the shops.
“I hated to (do it) but what are you going to do?” he said. “Most customers are understanding.”
When the pandemic first hit, the Cumberland store took a 30-35 percent hit since it doesn’t have a drive-thru and no seating was available inside, Bowen said, while the Lincoln store has a drive-thru, so it fared better. He said both stores are doing well right now, but he’s not up to his 2019 sales just yet.
Overall, he said, he’s feeling positive that the situation will turn around soon.
“We’re grateful for what we have,” he said. “I really appreciate the (customers) that kept coming in, especially without a drive-thru (in Cumberland).”
Alicia DeCastro, who opened her coffee shop Fundati in Lincoln last fall during the pandemic, said she’s also seen an uptick in customers this year.
“We have some regulars who have been coming from day one. We love and appreciate them,” she said. “Every week we have new faces coming in.”
DeCastro said she thinks opening a coffee shop during the pandemic instead of a sit-down restaurant definitely helped since many customers take their orders with them on the road.
“We started with no tables,” she said. “Now anything is better than nothing.”
The shop won the Judge’s Choice award during R.I. Food Fights’ iced coffee challenge in July, and DeCastro said the business also launched breakfast sandwiches and new food items this summer. She’s also added a new retail section featuring clothes and coffee beans.
She said she’s learned a lot this past year and has had a really great team to help her.
Customers have been requesting that the shop stay open a little later than its current 3 p.m. close time. “It’s nice to feel wanted,” she said, adding that she may test out longer hours and see how it goes.
DeCastro has also been experiencing a coffee cup shortage, saying the particular cups she wants have been backordered for two months. “We almost ran out of branded cups and iced coffee cups,” she said. “I was running around for a couple of days trying to get cups. … There hasn’t been a great way to be on top of that.”
She said she’s grateful to local supply stores who have been really great and have provided her with unbranded cups. “It works,” she said.
Going forward, she said, she’s hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.
“I just try to stay calm and keep a positive outlook,” she said.
