CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Youth Activities Council has announced its 2023 Scholarship Awards Program. Eligible applicants include residents of Cumberland who will be graduating in the Class of 2023 and have confirmed their plans to begin post-secondary education in the fall, such education to include enrollment in a four-year college or university, two-year community or junior college or technical school.

Three first-year scholarships will be awarded of $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000.

