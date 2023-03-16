CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Youth Activities Council has announced its 2023 Scholarship Awards Program. Eligible applicants include residents of Cumberland who will be graduating in the Class of 2023 and have confirmed their plans to begin post-secondary education in the fall, such education to include enrollment in a four-year college or university, two-year community or junior college or technical school.
Three first-year scholarships will be awarded of $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000.
Applicants may complete the application online at cumberlandfest.org/cyac-scholarship/ and submit it with the required additional information to the 2023 Scholarship Committee by April 20. In addition to a completed scholarship application form, submissions must also include an essay not to exceed 500 words in length and a copy of the student’s unofficial high school transcript. Complete instructions including means of submission details are provided at the link above. Applicant questions may be directed to Scholarship Committee Chairperson Paul Bradley at pbradley25@gmail.com.
“This is the first time in its three-decade history that CYAC has offered a scholarship program,” Bradleysaid in a nes release. “It seemed like a natural extension of CYAC’s commitment to support the young people of our town in ways that provide opportunities for personal growth and development.”
Since its founding 32 years ago, states the release, the CYAC’s fundraising efforts have provided more than $1 million in support to youth activities in Cumberland. Contact CYAC at PO Box 7862, Cumberland, RI 02864.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.