CUMBERLAND – The executive board list on the Cumberland Youth Soccer Association website now lists the president slot as vacant, and The Breeze has learned that’s because Mike Friedland is no longer in the position.
Friedland’s actions, two sources with direct knowledge say, are part of the investigation into a player punching a referee at the end of a game on June 10. That player, according to video of the incident and confirmed by those connected to the situation, was Friedland’s son.
The Breeze accessed the video and observed that Mike Friedland seemingly confronted the referee after his son punched the official.
CYSA board member Bob Shaw said last week that they planned to put out a statement on the situation no later than Wednesday, June 28, but it hadn’t been delivered as of press time this week.
Shaw, also a Town Council member, was asked on June 26 if it was true that the board had voted to remove Friedland, and he said that is not accurate. Asked more precisely if Friedland was asked to resign, Shaw said he couldn’t say more.
CYSA previously announced that Soccer Rhode Island was launching an investigation into the punching incident at the end of a recent CYSA game. The Breeze previously reported that the player was the son of a board member.
The June 14 statement referred to an “unfortunate situation” at the end of the game.
“The Cumberland Youth Soccer Association, CYSA, has a longstanding track record for providing a safe and happy environment for its players, coaches and spectators,” it states.
Per policies and procedures adopted and publicly posted, “we the executive board are currently investigating the event that took place,” states the release.
“We will be cooperating and coordinating with SRI, Soccer-RI, which is the state governing body for youth soccer, as well as any other authorities that are involved”
Also according to policy, parties identified as being involved were given notice of a suspension pending the outcome of the investigation, the released concluded.
The incident happened at a Cumberland Lusitana Premier game, the third level of CYSA soccer beyond recreation and travel.
