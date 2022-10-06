Bulbs and Baristas
On Sunday, volunteers plant daffodil bulbs donated by the Lincoln Conservation Commission along Front Street and Lower Road.

LINCOLN – Volunteers with the Lincoln Conservation Commission have transformed two frequently littered and often forgotten street corners by planting hundreds of daffodils over the weekend.

Calling it ‘Bulbs and Baristas,’ the commission partnered with WeRoast Coffee Co. on Front Street to provide volunteers with a voucher for a free coffee.

