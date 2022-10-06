LINCOLN – Volunteers with the Lincoln Conservation Commission have transformed two frequently littered and often forgotten street corners by planting hundreds of daffodils over the weekend.
Calling it ‘Bulbs and Baristas,’ the commission partnered with WeRoast Coffee Co. on Front Street to provide volunteers with a voucher for a free coffee.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, about a dozen volunteers met near the bike path entrance and Lower Road/Front Street to plant more than 160 daffodil and other perennial bulbs.
Commissioner Emily Rochac Argueta said the daffodils popping up this spring will be like “opening a present we sent to our future selves.”
“I think the planting from seed/bulb is a really important lifestyle concept to instill in our community,” said Argueta. “There’s not always instant gratification. The mark we leave on the world is not always immediate.”
She continued, “It’s our responsibility to have foresight in conservation and to make changes that impact not only our lives, but also future generations.”
Argueta said she can’t wait to see a bright field of sunny yellow this spring.
“There’s something so genuine about a field of flowers; how can you walk by and not smile?” she said, adding that they hope to plant more bulbs in other areas across town.
The commission is seeking volunteers to head back out this Thursday, Oct. 6, at around 4:30 p.m. for a second bulb planting event. This time, they’ll tackle “Bill’s Corner,” which Conservation Commission chairwoman Stephanie Santos says is a nod to Lincoln resident Bill McManus.
Volunteers will meet at the corner of Smithfield Avenue and Woodland Street (across from Walker Street) to plant about 100 bulbs. The commission will sign off on community service hours for those who need them.
After Thursday’s bulb planting, the commission will be hosting an electronic waste drop-off event from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Oct. 8, at Lincoln Town Hall, 100 Old River Road.
Then, commissioner Stephanie Santos said, they’d love to be able to host one final litter cleanup before the leaves fall or snow covers the ground. For more information about upcoming cleanups, visit townoflincolnconservationcommission.org.
The commission was set to meet Wednesday to go over plans for future projects. Santos said they have a lot of momentum, and have been looking at other conservation commissions across the state to see what they’re doing in an effort to inspire fresh ideas.
They’re excited about the progress they’re making, she said.
“Looking at the town, the trash seems to be re-accumulating slower after our cleanups. The more you maintain a spot, the more people notice. I think it really does help make people think twice about littering when you have a nice, clean space,” she said. “Even Breakneck Hill, the trash seems to be less.”
“Don’t worry,” she added, “We will still be tackling that area again next year like we always do.”
Santos said they recently updated the commission website with drone footage from this year’s Breakneck Hill cleanup.
She encouraged residents to reach out to the commission if they’d like help hosting a cleanup somewhere in town. “We’re all for doing it as a group,” she said, noting that the town has helped by providing police details and offering the support of the public works department.
