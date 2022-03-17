LINCOLN – Paula Daglieri beat out 17 fellow competitors in the Rhode Island State Spelling Bee last Saturday, taking the win after 14 rounds of correctly spelling words written out in imaginary ink on her hand.
The newly-crowned state champion Daglieri, daughter of Heather Daglieri, attends Immaculate Conception Regional School in Cranston. She will now move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland on June 2.
According to her mother, young Daglieri studied “like crazy” for the bee, and her mom was confident she would win. Daglieri said she was so excited to win, saying she expected to be eliminated in the first round, but she showed no signs of a lack of confidence throughout the bee.
Though Daglieri previously competed as a fifth grader, this is the first time she participated at the state level.
Daglieri correctly spelled dodge, standee, restaurant, mischief, excursion, casserole, unabated, auburn, boomslang, integument, cannoli, retinoscopy, and ventriloquy, finally winning with the championship work analepsis.
As part of the virtual bee, spellers were instructed to keep their hands in view of the camera to help prevent cheating. Daglieri used the setup to her advantage, tracing out each work as if she were writing it out to assist with the proper spelling.
The Valley Breeze sponsors the state bee, and the state champion speller’s trip to the National Spelling Bee. Other sponsors included Navigant Credit Union, Anchor Subaru/Nissan, Hunter Insurance, and Dave’s Marketplace.
Sue McKenna, an administrator at Immaculate Conception, said she was thrilled and proud of Daglieri for her performance.
Runner-up Andres Puerta, of Blackstone Valley Prep, made it 13 rounds with Daglieri, eventually missing on the word annihilate.
To that point, Puerta had spelled bagpipe, isolation, kindergarten, vaccination, frugal, jihad, nocturnal, buffet, hyrax, phosphorescent, aphasia, and drupiferous. Puerta will spell in Daglieri’s place should she not be able to compete at the national level.
The second runner-up, James MacDonald of Ricci Middle School in North Providence, spelled correctly for 12 rounds before missing on the word placoderm. MacDonald correctly spelled rules, cartoon, rubric, kosher, missive, attendee, besieged, bowsprit, and leviathan.
Locals Everett Webster of Lincoln Middle School and Kiara Laguerre of Gallagher Middle School in Smithfield made a strong showing through seven rounds before being knocked out in the eighth.
Webster spelled cheese, memes, cabbage, insomnia, escapade, frontier, celebratory and sophisticated before getting caught up on the word geocaching. Webster added an “e” after the “h,” and was knocked out of the competition.
Laguerre correctly spelled blurb, junior, carnation, acceptance, wearisome, brochure, and altercation. She misspelled protectorate in the eighth round.
All students showed good sportsmanship when knocked out, with most thanking pronouncer Kim Kalunian, of WPRI Channel 12, and judges for helping with the bee. Breeze Editor-in-Chief Ethan Shorey led a practice round, and the judges were Donna Morelle, former superintendent of schools in Cumberland, Leigh Martin, professor of English at CCRI, and Martha Correia, of Navigant. Breeze Publisher Jamie Quinn ran the technical aspects of the bee, making sure everyone was comfortable with the processes throughout.
Other spellers included: Serena Ya, Joaquin Arellano, Jannyah Calderson, Haider Rahim, Cassiopeia Nicolas, Luca Dorrien Traisci, Forrest McNamara, Richard Bond, Phillip Spradlin, Veronica Visconti, and Cienna McNamara.
