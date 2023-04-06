WOONSOCKET – Work has begun to excavate the gravel at Cass Park.
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino told the City Council Monday that the trees that would be removed during phase one of the project are pretty much already cleared, and workers were ready to move on to stumping and removal of top soil for excavation.
There has been much conversation on the renovation of Cass Park since the start of the project, according to D’Agostino.
Rhonda Charron, a city resident and frequent critic of the current administration, told the council that she had a conversation with an individual walking around Dionne Track who said they had no idea the track was even closing, but D’Agostino indicated that there was signage everywhere from “no trespassing construction zone,” to a flashing sign showing when construction was set to take place.
For the time being, the city encourages residents to use other parks throughout the city. Dionne Track was originally built in the mid-1980s.
D’Agostino assured residents that more trees will be planted throughout the recreational complex, as that was another concern people had brought up.
“No one loves trees better than I do; I like trees better than people, actually,” said D’Agostino.
He said trees that could purify the air all year around, such as spruce, ferns, and pines, will be planted throughout the park. The trees currently being removed are hardwood.
D’Agostino said that there was no science behind the stench from the nearby wastewater facility becoming more prevalent elsewhere in the city after workers remove the slope within Cass Park.
“But I do agree with the trees being replanted, the type that I suggested, and we will do that with this administration,” he said.
Council President Chris Beauchamp pointed out that there have been many things implemented since the 2017 plans of Cass Park were released, including construction of a softball field and creation of bleachers for visiting and home teams. He said Woonsocket athletes deserve what other communities have, saying he’s spoken to many residents who were appreciative of what will be here in the future.
“One of the things I hear people tell me all the time that this is a long time coming. Money is an issue with every taxpayer,” he said.
Beauchamp said the removed trees were not blocking the smell coming from the wastewater facility, as suggested by some. He said plans for the park will evolve over time.
The city is planning to sell the gravel from the removal of the hill in the park to help fund upgrades to the park.
