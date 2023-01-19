WOONSOCKET – Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino says the city will be forced to go in a different direction if Synagro Technologies does not improve their facilities on Cumberland Hill Road.

Last June, the wastewater plant was found to be discharging partly treated solid waste into the Blackstone River for more than a week, prompting a no-contact advisory for all water-based activities on the river.

