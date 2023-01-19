WOONSOCKET – Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino says the city will be forced to go in a different direction if Synagro Technologies does not improve their facilities on Cumberland Hill Road.
Last June, the wastewater plant was found to be discharging partly treated solid waste into the Blackstone River for more than a week, prompting a no-contact advisory for all water-based activities on the river.
The wastewater facility is owned by the city, but daily operations are contracted by two companies. Dallas-based Jacobs Engineering handles most of the wastewater treatment, while Baltimore-based Synagro handles solid waste burning on-site. The plant processes between 6 million and 8 million gallons of wastewater daily.
Synagro has not responded to requests for comment.
During a City Council meeting last month, D’Agostino said there are many issues beyond the much-discussed complaints about bad odors that have permeated the neighborhood for decades, and the council needs to have a closed-session workshop on the problem, including some contractual issues, as soon as possible. D’Agostino had said that the city, as well as some good attorneys, commenced a “fact-finding mission” and has had people monitoring the facility since the events of last year.
“We want to work with them, but we more or less told them that there has to be a good effort on their part to improve the facility,” D’Agostino told The Breeze. These improvements include upgrading new equipment as well as making sure they are well staffed in all departments.
“Quite frankly, it has to be run more efficiently, or else the city’s going to be forced to move in a different direction,” he added. He said that though he doesn’t want to be adversarial, when the city is backed into a corner they’re forced to make this decision as it affects the quality of life for residents.
“You improve the facility and the conditions for the residents of the city, or we’re going do what we need to do,” he said.
D’Agostino described the plant as “ground zero” for sludge disposal in the entire area. He added that Woonsocket is at a disadvantage when it comes to this situation as there are thousands of trucks and many tons of sludge transferred into the facility.
“It was an agreement that was thrust upon us by this administration when we took office,” he said.
