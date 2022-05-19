NORTH SMITHFIELD – Two friends since kindergarten are valedictorian and salutatorian for North Smithfield’s Class of 2022. Ethan Daigneault and Emma Harrop said their friendship helped push them further forward academically, and the friendly competition helped them succeed.
Daigneault, valedictorian, is the son of Brian and Jennifer Daigneault.
He has participated in many extracurricular activities during high school, playing unified volleyball in his freshman and sophomore years, as well as unified basketball in freshman and senior year. As a sophomore, he helped start NSHS’s Debate Club, after having had a great experience competing in Washington D.C. with Natalie O’Brien’s We the People class as a freshman. That year, he also participated in Herodotus Society.
As a senior he joined the Creative Writing Club, and is a member of the National Honor Society. For the duration of his senior year, he has also served as the treasurer of the Gay-Straight Alliance.
Daigneault credits his We the People class as a tremendous turning point in his life. Prior to that class, he had little idea of what he aimed to pursue, but that class initiated an interest in government and politics which he pursued in future classes and extracurriculars and which persists to this day.
Daigneault says this passion can perhaps best be seen through his senior project, when he joined Rep. Brian Newberry in state redistricting efforts, attending public meetings, conducting independent analysis of maps, and interviewing several other citizens deeply involved in the process. He said he is grateful for the opportunities he has been given to take a deep dive into the political process he otherwise would not have gotten, and he looks forward to continuing to pursue this interest in college and beyond.
Outside of school, Daigneault said he loves reading books and spending time with his friends and family. He said he is grateful for the opportunities and support he has been given, and hopes to make his friends and family proud as he leaves for college and beyond. He said he hopes to use the many skills he has learned to be successful in all his future endeavors, and is deeply thankful to all the people that have affected him.
Daigneault plans to pursue a degree in political science at Brown University in the fall.
Harrop, salutatorian, is the daughter of Richard and Susan Harrop.
She has participated in a variety of activities and extracurriculars during her time in high school. In 9th grade, she joined the Gay-Straight Alliance, of which she would continue to be a member for all four years of high school. She was a member of the Diversity Club in 9th grade, and participated in the Debate Club in 10th and 12th grade. She was on the yearbook committee her sophomore and senior years, where in the latter she served as editor-in-chief.
As a freshman, Harrop also participated in North Smithfield High School’s We the People class and said she is grateful for all the skills the class taught her, helping her to become the student she is today. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and a player on the unified basketball team. Her senior year was her first full year of unified basketball after her sophomore season was cut short due to the pandemic, and she has enjoyed all the time she spent with the unified players and coaches.
Education has been a significant part of Harrop’s life from the beginning. Her parents have encouraged her to work hard, and it is the culmination of all that hard work that has brought her success and made her the student and person she is today, she said.
Additionally, Harrop said she believes reading is the key to opening up oneself to all opportunities the world has to offer. It has been a major part of Emma’s life, and for her senior project, she helped collect some 7,000 books for Pawtucket-based non-profit organization Books Are Wings. She said she hopes her efforts give other children the same love of reading that she had growing up.
Harrop said she grateful for all the wonderful teachers, adults, friends, family, and most importantly her parents and younger sister Jordan, who have propelled and encouraged her through the years. She said she looks forward to using all the skills she has learned, both academically and socially, as she attends college and experiences life beyond high school.
Harrop will attend the University of New Haven in the fall, pursuing a degree in forensic science with a concentration in biology.
