NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Dollar General store at 1931 Smith St., closed since last fall after a fire there, is expected to reopen this summer, according to a representative from the company.
A spokesperson said the company is finalizing the due diligence phase in rebuilding the store, and based on the current timeline, they expect to break ground soon and have a reopening this summer, though construction progress may alter the date.
A visit to the property showed extensive damage still inside, with empty shelves.
Two Providence sisters, ages 8 and 9, were originally said to be responsible for the fire. Hannah Burnes, investigator with the state, was the one who investigated the fire, and she couldn’t immediately be reached this week on if an exact cause was ever determined.
The fire was originally said to have been started in an aisle toward the back of the store. No injuries were reported in the blaze.
