Elizabeth Candas, past vice president general of the National Society of the DAR, pours herself a cup of tea as the Beacon Pole Hill Chapter held a 90th Anniversary Tea on Nov. 5 at the Arnolds Mills Community House. See more on page 19.
CUMBERLAND – The Beacon Pole Hill Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution gathered in Cumberland on Nov. 5 to celebrate their 90th anniversary, honoring service by local residents as well as chapter members.
Founded in Manville in 1932 by Susan Westcott Handy, her mother and 15 fellow Daughters of the American Revolution, the Beacon Pole Hill chapter has spent the last 90 years providing service in the areas of historic preservation, education, and patriotism to Cumberland and surrounding communities, according to the organization.
Beacon Pole Hill Chapter members said they were pleased to present two DAR Community Service Awards in recognition of outstanding service to Kim Horvath and Ed Morris, both of Cumberland.
During the COVID lockdown, lawn signs appeared around Cumberland at intersections and along high-traffic roads. The signs proclaimed gratitude for frontline workers and invited community members to be #CumberlandStrong. Horvath, with help from her husband Chris, designed, printed, and placed the signs to buoy the community at a difficult time, said the DAR.
Horvath received her award alongside Ed Morris, a veteran and resident of Cumberland who has been flagging veteran graves in Cumberland for 30 years. Members said they were honored to place flags with Morris in Arnold Mills for Memorial Day in 2019. He has since retired from his service to fellow veterans, but his legacy will live on as other volunteers continue placing fresh flags every year on the graves of community heroes, said the DAR.
The chapter was named for a Revolutionary War beacon built on one of the highest points in Cumberland. A cauldron on the beacon pole would be lit to warn local communities of British troop movements or Continental Army needs. Legend has it that 13-year-old Eliel Ballou lit the beacon one night in response to news from Newport that members of the Continental Army needed provisions. Community women responded by gathering and cooking everything they could find and sending a wagon laden with provisions to Newport in the morning.
Daughters of the Beacon Pole Hill Chapter continue the spirit of that event today providing meals for the homeless in Pawtucket, aid to women in shelters and Christmas gifts for children in Woonsocket; supporting active military from across the region with care packages, offering scholarships for local students from Chepachet to Cumberland, and honoring local veterans.
The anniversary tea was attended by chapter members, fellow DAR members from around Rhode Island, members of local historical societies, community service awardees, family and friends. State Regent of Rhode Island DAR, Amanda Lazarus, gave a presentation on the burning of the Gaspee.
