Elizabeth Candas pours some tea
Elizabeth Candas, past vice president general of the National Society of the DAR, pours herself a cup of tea as the Beacon Pole Hill Chapter held a 90th Anniversary Tea on Nov. 5 at the Arnolds Mills Community House. See more on page 19.

 Breeze photo by Robert Emerson

CUMBERLAND – The Beacon Pole Hill Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution gathered in Cumberland on Nov. 5 to celebrate their 90th anniversary, honoring service by local residents as well as chapter members.

Founded in Manville in 1932 by Susan Westcott Handy, her mother and 15 fellow Daughters of the American Revolution, the Beacon Pole Hill chapter has spent the last 90 years providing service in the areas of historic preservation, education, and patriotism to Cumberland and surrounding communities, according to the organization.

