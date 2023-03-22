CENTRAL FALLS – Elisa DaRosa, a senior at Central Falls High School, is gearing up to join dozens of other high school students at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, a semi-finalist for the English Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition.
The competition calls for high school students nationwide to read, analyze, perform and recite Shakespearean monologues and sonnets in three qualifying stages for a chance at winning the ultimate national title.
Stage one of the competition is at the school level, with students in classrooms nationwide memorizing and performing a monologue or sonnet to move on to stage two or the state level of the competition. At this level, students face off for a chance to advance to nationals.
DaRosa, who participates in many school activities including student government, for which she is class president, yearbook club, and cheerleading, was approached by CFHS AP English teacher Deloris Grant with a portfolio of Shakespearean works to analyze.
DaRosa said she decided to try her hand at a monologue from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which she took the time to analyze and understand before performing in front of her classmates.
“The day of the (first) competition, I was nervous, but I got on stage and the dramatics just flowed out of me,” she said.
Before she knew it, she said, she had won first place and a $100 gift card after competing with classmates Ariana Ruiz and Enzo Monteiro Fernandes, which qualified her to compete with students from other Rhode Island schools at the Providence Public Library.
Though she felt good about her first win, DaRosa said she wasn’t letting it get to her head, since at that point, she wasn’t convinced that acting or drama were a career to be taken seriously.
“It seemed like you just do it for fun and I didn’t think it would lead to big opportunities,” she said.
Then she placed first at the state level of the competition and her perspective changed.
“When the judges announced me as the first-place winner, I realized maybe I am good at this. Now I get to go to New York City and perform (at Lincoln Center),” she said.
DaRosa said she is thankful to Grant for creating her portfolio, believing in her, and helping her out with the monologue.
“My family is very proud of me and shocked, since I don’t talk about it much,” she said, despite being “the voice of the school” that gives the morning announcements over the intercom every day.
“I’m looking forward to going to New York City and (then) going to London. I believe I can win in New York and be around competitors who enjoy the same things as me,” DaRosa said. “Having this opportunity is not something that everyone can say they have.”
According to Grant, CFHS has been participating in the ESU Shakespeare competition for 15 years and this is the second time that it has placed first in the state. Other participating schools in Rhode Island include Chariho High School in Wood River Junction and Bishop Hendricken in Warwick.
“We were ecstatic that Elisa placed first,” Grant said. “We spend a great deal of time working on language with our students to prepare them for this competition.”
Each year, Grant says CFHS begins preparing students in November for the competition in December and that they had 48 student participants this year, mostly from AP English classes.
The first-place winner of the national competition will participate in the British American Drama Academy Mid-Summer Conservatory Program, with all expenses paid for the chaperone and student. The second-place winner will participate in the American Shakespeare Center Theatre Camp, while the third-place winner will receive $1,000.
DaRosa said she is most excited to represent the city of Central Falls and show what a great city it is.
“I want people to know that even being from small city like Central Falls, and all the stuff that is said about it, you can still persevere and stay strong. My winning (this competition) has a positive effect on my city,” she said.
Central Falls can be very proud of their representation in the National Competition. So many good things happening in C F.
