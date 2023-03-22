Elisa DaRosa

Elisa DaRosa is a semi-finalist for the English Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition.

 Photo provided by Elisa DaRosa

CENTRAL FALLS – Elisa DaRosa, a senior at Central Falls High School, is gearing up to join dozens of other high school students at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, a semi-finalist for the English Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition.

The competition calls for high school students nationwide to read, analyze, perform and recite Shakespearean monologues and sonnets in three qualifying stages for a chance at winning the ultimate national title.

John Flynn
John Flynn

Central Falls can be very proud of their representation in the National Competition. So many good things happening in C F.

