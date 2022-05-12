LINCOLN – The Lincoln Board of Canvassers is gearing up for election season, meeting for the second time this year on Thursday, May 5, to discuss the upcoming election, including changes to polling places.
The board needed to find a new polling location to replace the Columbus Club on Jenckes Hill Road as part of the town’s redistricting process.
Lincoln was forced to redistrict when state lawmakers approved new district maps a few months ago. Town Clerk Lillian Silva said the decision wasn’t made locally, and that there’s not much Lincoln can do except adjust its maps.
Despite push-back, the state’s redistricting commission agreed to transfer a tiny slice of land in Lincoln from Republican Sen. Thomas Paolino’s District 17 to Democrat Sen. Stephen Archambault’s District 22.
Since the town’s council and precinct lines must follow the new districts, Lincoln’s Board of Canvassers needed to make some changes ahead of election season.
With this year’s redistricting, the border of District 1701 (Archambault’s new district in Lincoln) will be located west of Jenckes Hill and Angell roads. A swath of land to the east of those streets will now be part of Precinct 1706, and the old 1706 will be abandoned.
With the changes to the maps, the polling place at Lincoln Middle School is located inside 1701, prompting the Board of Canvassers to find a new polling place for 1706. They couldn’t use the Columbus Club, since Silva said it’s not large enough to space out the required number of privacy voting booths.
Instead, residents in Precinct 1706 will now vote at Davies Career & Technical High School. Silva said Davies was on board, so long as the building is used when school isn’t in session. They’ll need final state approval, but the board felt confident they’d get it.
Here are some key dates to remember as the election draws closer:
May 28-30, potential candidates must register to vote in order to file declarations of candidacy.
June 27-29 candidates will file their declarations of candidacy, due by 4 p.m. on the 29th.
June 30 is the deadline to submit party nominations and committee endorsements.
July 6 candidates will pick up their nomination papers from Town Hall.
July 15 nomination papers with signatures are due back with the Board of Canvassers.
July 18 is the deadline to file objections to candidates, and the deadline for candidates to withdraw.
July 20 decisions on objections are due back to candidates.
July 22 the ballot placement lottery for the primary and general election will be held.
Aug. 14 is the deadline to register to vote in the primary.
Aug. 15 is the last day for primary voters to disaffiliate from parties.
Sept. 13 are party primaries.
Oct. 9 is the deadline to register to vote in the general election.
Nov. 8 is the general election.
In addition to Lincoln’s town administrator position, all five Town Council seats are up for grabs this year, in addition to School Committee and Water Committee seats in Districts 1, 3 and 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.