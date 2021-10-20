LINCOLN – Eighth-grade students are invited to attend William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School's Future Students Night in-person on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The open house is an annual opportunity for current 8th-graders and their families to learn more about how Davies prepares graduates for both college and future careers. Davies is a state-wide public high school that offers both comprehensive academic studies and industry-endorsed technical programs.
Visitors will be able to attend up to five presentations of Davies’ technical programs or just focus on the areas of their choosing. Prospective students will also be able to register for a date to take the required entrance exam, which is an admissions requirement for acceptance to Davies. Students who register may sit for an entrance exam on Nov. 13 or 20, Dec. 4, or Jan. 8.
Residents of Davies’ primary regional districts of Barrington, Bristol, Central Falls, Cranston, East Providence, Johnston, Lincoln, North Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, Smithfield, and Warren are encouraged to attend the open house event as busing is provided, but Davies accepts students from across the state and all guests are welcome.
Davies Career and Tech is located at 50 Jenckes Hill Road, Lincoln. For more information, call 401-728-1500, ext. 225, or visit www.daviestech.org .
