LINCOLN – Davies Career and Technical High School in Lincoln is hosting a “Spring into Action” event this Saturday, April 30 in honor of Earth Day.
Spring into Action at Davies, taking place from 9 a.m. to noon, will include a clothing swap, plant and seed swap, and a grounds cleanup.
The public is invited to join Davies students, teachers, and families as they promote earth-friendly practices in the Davies parking lot, located at 50 Jenckes Hill Road in Lincoln.
Those interested in helping can drop off gently-used clean clothing, plants or seeds to Davies prior to or on the day of the event. All the clothing collected will be distributed for free to those who attend. Any remaining items at the end will be donated.
Seeds and plants will be swapped, free of charge, to inspire sharing, local sourcing and sustainability.
Volunteers who wish to participate in the cleanup of the school grounds are encouraged to wear sunscreen, bug spray and comfortable shoes. Trash bags will be provided and the collection of litter will be measured and reported to Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful.
For questions regarding Spring Into Action, hdecarvalho@daviestech.org.
