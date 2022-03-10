LINCOLN — Nine years ago, when Kristin Cassarino invited a small group of Muslim students to address her 9th-grade Western Civilization class, there were only four Muslim-identifying students in total enrolled at Davies Career and Technical High School.
Today, there are 165.
Cassarino hosted the school’s 9th annual Muslim students panel this week, creating a space for an open and honest dialogue between Muslim students and members of the freshman class. She said it’s one of the most well-received parts of the curriculum every year.
“We’re taking the time to have honest conversations about religion, discovering that there are more commonalities between us than differences,” she said.
Panelists shared their perspectives of what it’s like to be Muslim today, from traditions and history to stories of prejudice and acceptance.
This year’s panelists included current Davies juniors Nour Abicha and Fatima Shode, alongside alumni Lilian Rida, Abdullah Janoudi, Mamefatou Cissoko, Amina Nadeem and Umar Baig.
They passed around prayer beads, held up ornate prayer rugs for their classmates to see, and spoke candidly about their religion and cultural backgrounds. They all have a different story, but are united by their ties to Islam.
“Every one of us is on their own journey,” explained Janoudi, a 22-year-old Syrian from Pawtucket. His family is more conservative, he said, and his sisters and mother do not leave home without a headscarf.
On the other hand, Rida, 22, said her family was semi-religious and tended to mix elements of American and Syrian traditions. Of her mother, she said, “She carries things that are important to her like self-respect and respect for others, but doesn’t force certain rules.”
Nadeem, age 18 of Cranston, said her Pakistani family is relatively strict, praying five times a day and fasting during Ramadan. Likewise, Pawtucket 18-year-old Baig said his family members (also Pakistani) are gently encouraging him to pray five times daily. But, like Janoudi, he’s on his own journey navigating his religion.
Students reflect on discrimination and acceptance
“When did you realize Muslims were discriminated against?” one student asked the panel.
The answer came easily to Shode, a 16-year-old North Providence resident who is Nigerian.
“From Kindergarten to 8th grade I went to Islam school. There was one year I remember the school being vandalized. That was the first time I realized: People really don’t like Muslims,” she recalled.
Cissoko, an 18-year-old Senegalese Pawtucket resident, said her parents sat her down around 3rd grade to talk about discrimination.
Abicha, a 17-year-old Davies student, had a different experience. He was born in America, but spent the first six years of his life in Morocco.
“I didn’t know much about America at all,” he said. “When I came here, it felt very different.”
The students said the Davies community in particular has grown more accepting in recent years.
When Janoudi came to Davies via private school, he was one of less than a handful of Muslim students. As that number grows, so, too, should acceptance and understanding among students.
As a middle school student, Cissoko felt somewhat uncomfortable sitting in the lunchroom with other students while she was fasting during Ramadan. She said Davies was especially accommodating, offering a classroom for Muslim students to spent their lunch period.
Rida, who participated in the panel as an alumna for the eighth time this week, said her favorite memory related to Islam was sitting in that very classroom as a freshman, when she started to feel accepted for the first time.
“Before this class, I didn’t tell anyone I was Muslim,” she said. “My name is Lilly, so it was easy to hide it. Hearing my classmates talk about it and ask questions for the first time … it was so different from reading about it from a book.”
“This is an opportunity to help you guys learn and understand,” she continued, noting that part of the work is breaking misconceptions about Islam. “You come in with your own theories and questions about Islam, and we’ll help you understand and tie it all together.”
“This class opened the door to acceptance for all of Davies,” said Janoudi. “I saw the acceptance this school had to offer … there was a community waiting to open here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.