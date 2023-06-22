LINCOLN – Over the course of the 2022-2023 school year, students from the William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School completed 41,787 hours of work-based learning.
“That’s almost twice as much as 2019, pre-COVID,” said Jax Ventura, marketing and communications specialist at Davies.
Ventura told The Breeze that 165 of 195 seniors, around 86 percent, were engaged in off-site work-based learning with one of Davies’ 180 industry partners.
On May 31, Davies’ Office of Workforce Development hosted a Partner Appreciation Reception with an intent-to-hire signing ceremony. At the event, five industry partners, Greystone of Lincoln, Crown Collision, Izzo Electric, Anchor Auto Group and Teknor Apex, announced their intent to hire eight students from the Class of 2023.
“Work-based learning is an essential component of a student’s education here at Davies,” said Mary Watkins, director at Davies. “Work based learning allows our students to put their classroom knowledge into practice, and to interact with industry professionals.”
Watkins expressed her gratitude to Davies’ industry partners, “your willingness to take on high school students and to venture them and to work with them, that is special… we absolutely could not do it without you.”
Some other industry partners include Tasca, Balise Auto, Wickford Appliance, Fuzion Design, American Tool Company, Paulie Penta’s Deli, Lifespan, Minuteman Press, Star Engineering, Greenline Apothecary, The Little Acorn Academy and the YMCA.
Brianna DaGraca completed 1,810 hours of work-based learning – the equivalent of about 74.5 days or about 226 eight-hour work days. The other top four hour earners were Jaden DosSantos with 1,544 hours, Jovany Neves with 1,323 hours, Brian Yol with 1,231 hours and Juliana Gaviria with 1,082 hours.
