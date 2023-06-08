Twenty-two Davies students earned a Seal of Biliteracy. In alphabetical order, Nour Abicha, Vicente Ballesteros, Emily Benitez, David Cabreja, Dayana Cano, Wilbert Cante, Victoria DeLaCruz, Romina Florentino, Juliana Gaviria, Priscilla Grajales, Adrianna Jean-Gilles, Lisette Martinez, Edgar Nestor, Jeremy Ortega, Jennifer Ramirez, Luisa Restrepo, Ronal Rivas, Layla Sicard, Cynthia Solis, Brian Yol, Aliesh Rodriguez and Demitri Taveras.
LINCOLN – Twenty-two students from William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School are being celebrated for their multilingual competence with The Seal of Biliteracy, an endorsement from the Rhode Island Department of Education providing a student can fluently read and write and speak in more than one language.
World language teacher Sharon Bishop said the Seal of Biliteracy “gives (students) a leg up on someone, like me, who can just say 'Spanish speaker' on my resume, with no formal evidence to support the claim. This enhancement to the resume can move our students to the top of the pile right away, giving them more opportunities and, potentially, access to higher-paying jobs.”
To earn a Seal of Biliteracy, students must achieve a certain score on English language assessments such as the SAT and ACT, as well as assessments in their second language. This year, students from Davies earned Seals of Biliteracy in Spanish, Portuguese or Arabic.
Luisa Restrepo, a native Spanish speaker, said she wanted the Seal of Biliteracy to sharpen her formal language skills and to show future employers she’s qualified to communicate in both English and Spanish.
“I want to go into nursing, and in the health care field, it’s really beneficial to be fluent in more than one language," she said. "If a patient is Hispanic, I want to be able to speak with them, and if I’m able to communicate with them, it builds comfort and trust … they won’t need a translator or a third party in the room; if I’m their nurse they can speak directly to me."
Romina Florentino, who also speaks Spanish at home, said she wanted to prove to herself that she's proficient in English and Spanish, and "I wanted to make my parents proud and show them that I’ve been studying their language.”
Florentino said that in earning a Seal of Biliteracy, she also earned college credits to put toward a language major or minor.
For Jeremy Ortega, working toward a Seal of Biliteracy was about re-learning Spanish.
“I knew it at first, but I grew up in a very Americanized community, so over time, I lost the ability to speak Spanish proficiently … In the future, I also want to be able to communicate with people at my workplace in a professional way.”
Ortega said he is immediately seeing benefits of being able to speak Spanish fluently.
“I work at Stop & Shop, and I’ve been able to talk to customers who may not know English that well,” he said. “It’s amazing to be able to connect with different people in the community in that way.”
Depending on their foreign language assessment scores, students are awarded either a gold or silver Seal of Biliteracy. According to the Rhode Island Foreign Language Association, a gold seal is awarded to “students who have demonstrated their ability to narrate and describe in past, present, and future in a world language. Their language functions allow them to deal effectively with unanticipated complications.”
The silver seal will go to “students who have demonstrated the ability to create with language, initiate, maintain, and bring to close a simple conversation by asking and responding to simple questions in a world language.”
Vicente Ballesteros, Dayana Cano, Victoria DeLaCruz, Romina Florentino, Juliana Gaviria, Edgar Nestor and Luisa Restrepo received a gold Seal of Biliteracy.
Nour Abicha, Emily Benitez, David Cabreja, Wilbert Cante, Priscilla Grajales, Adrianna Jean-Gilles, Lisette Martinez, Jeremy Ortega, Jennifer Ramirez, Ronal Rivas, Layla Sicard, Cynthia Solis, Brian Yol, Aliesh Rodriguez and Demitri Taveras all earned a silver Seal of Biliteracy.
“If you’re thinking of learning a new language or going for a Seal of Biliteracy, just do it,” said Florentino. “You won’t regret having the ability to communicate with more people, and no matter what career you pursue, it’s a huge advantage.”
Ortega agreed, saying, “I feel like I have so many new opportunities in front of me now that I’m certified in biliteracy.”
