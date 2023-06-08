Davies Seal of Biliteracy Students

Twenty-two Davies students earned a Seal of Biliteracy. In alphabetical order, Nour Abicha, Vicente Ballesteros, Emily Benitez, David Cabreja, Dayana Cano, Wilbert Cante, Victoria DeLaCruz, Romina Florentino, Juliana Gaviria, Priscilla Grajales, Adrianna Jean-Gilles, Lisette Martinez, Edgar Nestor, Jeremy Ortega, Jennifer Ramirez, Luisa Restrepo, Ronal Rivas, Layla Sicard, Cynthia Solis, Brian Yol, Aliesh Rodriguez and Demitri Taveras.

LINCOLN – Twenty-two students from William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School are being celebrated for their multilingual competence with The Seal of Biliteracy, an endorsement from the Rhode Island Department of Education providing a student can fluently read and write and speak in more than one language.

World language teacher Sharon Bishop said the Seal of Biliteracy “gives (students) a leg up on someone, like me, who can just say 'Spanish speaker' on my resume, with no formal evidence to support the claim. This enhancement to the resume can move our students to the top of the pile right away, giving them more opportunities and, potentially, access to higher-paying jobs.”

