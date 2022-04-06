LINCOLN – Eight students at Davies Career and Technical High School will be competing in the national SkillsUSA competition this summer after earning gold medals in the Rhode Island competition last week.
SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of students, teachers and industry professionals working in tandem to help prepare students for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
SkillsUSA students are given the chance to compete at the local or state level, with state winners going on the national competition in Georgia this June.
Davies had a total of 88 student competitors in the March 30 event, competing in 32 competitions. They took home 24 medals in 15 categories: eight gold medals, six silver medals and ten bronze medals.
Seniors Benison Agoucha and Gianna Casto were among those who earned gold medals this year.
A lot of preparation went into the event, they told The Breeze this week.
Agoucha, of North Providence, earned gold in the medical terminology category.
“Whenever I had free time I was studying different medical terminology,” she said. “At the bus stop, I listened to a podcast with the terms; repeating, repeating, repeating … I’d fall asleep listening to it.”
Her brother had also competed in SkillsUSA and earned gold, so that friendly competition fueled her fire.
Casto, of Pawtucket, earned gold in the First Aid/CPR category. Like Agoucha, she said she spent a lot of her free time preparing for the competition.
Part of the CPR competition requires a hands-on demonstration, and Casto said she started practicing in the lab on CPR dummies back in December.
“Every chance I had I’d go into the lab,” she said. Agoucha and Casto also helped each other study.
“I had Benison help me with the first aid portion a lot. If I didn’t do it right I had her yell at me,” she said with a laugh. The hardest part of the actual competition was knowing Agoucha wasn’t by her side to help.
Both students said they were nervous going into the competition.
“I watched every person go before me,” Casto said. “They all seemed happy after going, so I figured they did well.”
Likewise, Agoucha said she was feeling nervous going in.
“I was looking around wondering how people were already done,” she said. “On some of the questions I put a little mark if I wasn’t sure of the answer … there were 25 questions I wasn’t really sure about.”
Neither Agoucha nor Casto said they expected to place gold, and said they’re grateful for the experience given to them through SkillsUSA. They thanked their teachers at Davies for dedicating their time to help them succeed.
“I feel more confident,” Casto said, after competing in SkillsUSA. “It definitely builds your confidence,” agreed Agoucha.
Asked about their future goals, the students have their sights set on nationals in June. Davies is planning a talent show fundraiser on May 6 to support the eight students on their trip to Atlanta.
“We’ll be studying and practicing a lot more,” Casto said.
After nationals, Casto is planning to study nursing at Rhode Island College. Agoucha has been accepted into three pharmacy programs and is planning to earn her doctorate in the field.
A total of 750 students participated in the R.I. SkillsUSA competition this year. The participants at Davies were:
- Automotive refinishing: Julian Rodriguez (gold), Evin Laramee (silver) and Margaret Steadman (bronze).
- Basic Health Care Skills: Penelope Ferreras (gold).
- CNC Milling Specialist: Jack Wreczycki (gold), Melvin Shaw (silver) and Stephen Egan (bronze).
- Commercial Baking: Amber Del Carmen Pena (gold).
- Culinary Arts: Joel Torres (bronze).
- Customer Service: Cindy Ventura (bronze).
- Electronic Technology: Noah Campanelli (gold), Emma Ainsburg (silver) and Sydney Berthelette (bronze).
- Health Occupations Professional Portfolio: Genesis Philips (gold).
- First Aid/CPR: Gianna Casto (gold) and Ashley Solares (silver).
- Nurse Assisting: Hailey Ortellado (bronze).
- Job Skills Demonstration “A”: Casanova Vasquez (bronze).
- Job Skills Demonstration Open: Adacelys Nichols (silver).
- Medical Terminology: Benison Aguocha (gold) and Meilin Quiroa Reyes (bronze).
- Restaurant Service: Amaya Ventura (silver) and Mounina Sidibe (bronze).
- T-Shirt Design: Julian Cardona (bronze).
