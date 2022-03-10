CUMBERLAND – Daylight Saving begins Sunday, March 13, and the Cumberland Fire Department is reminding residents to change their smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms (41 percent) or no working smoke alarms (16 percent).
In fires in which the smoke alarms were present but did not operate, two of every five (41 percent) of the smoke alarms had missing or disconnected batteries.
Chief Nicholas Anderson reminds residents of the following safety tips from NFPA:
• Test all smoke alarms at least once per month, pressing the test button to ensure the alarm functions properly.
• Smoke alarms with non-replaceable, 10-year batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.
• Alarms with any other type of battery need a new battery at least once per year. When you change your clocks, also replace regular batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
• Smoke alarms have a shelf life of 10 years. Be sure to replace them after 10 years of use.
• CO alarms should be replaced according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
• Smoke alarms should be installed in each room of the house. CO alarms should be installed in a central location outside each bedroom or sleeping area, on every story of the home and in other locations required by standards, codes or laws.
• Make sure alarms interconnect so when one alarm sounds, they all do.
• If the CO alarm sounds, immediately exit the house or building and move outside to an area of fresh air, ensuring each person inside the home is accounted for. Then call for help and await instructions from emergency personnel.
• Working with each member of the household, create and practice a home escape plan.
