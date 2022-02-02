PAWTUCKET – An apartment fire that killed a resident of Coats Manor and left many others temporarily displaced on Lonsdale Avenue on Sunday appeared to be accidental, said fire officials, who were still investigating the cause of the fire as of press time.
About 30 senior residents were forced to leave their homes as crews battled the fire, with most back in their homes by evening.
Fire officials said they undertook an aggressive interior attack on the fire as numerous people were trapped in the building. Firefighters from Pawtucket and surrounding communities helped pull people out.
