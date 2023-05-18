LINCOLN – Lifelong Lincoln resident Alyssa DeAndrade has made history by becoming the Providence Police Department’s first woman to achieve the rank of major.
“From when I was a child I wanted to be a police officer. It looked fun to be in different situations, interacting with different people,” she said. “My brother and I would always watch ‘CHiPs’ and ‘Adam-12’ on television, pretending we were Ponch and Jon or Reed and Malloy.”
After receiving her bachelor’s degree in political science, public administration and psychology from Rhode Island College, DeAndrade earned a master’s degree in public administration and a juris doctorate from Syracuse in 1992. Finally in 1997, DeAndrade was able to join the Providence Police Department as a patrol officer.
“This job is everything I thought it would be,” DeAndrade told The Breeze. “It is so fulfilling.”
For the last 26 years, DeAndrade has climbed the ranks, moving from patrolwoman to detective to sergeant, then lieutenant.
From there, DeAndrade was promoted to captain, and was in charge of administration and internal affairs. Then, she was night captain for the uniform division, and finally captain in the investigative division, where she was responsible for the license enforcement unit for three years.
In April, DeAndrade was named major, running what she describes as her favorite division, the Uniform Division.
“I was so happy with what I was doing, and I just kind of resigned to the fact that I probably won’t move up,” DeAndrade said. “When the colonel called me in and told me I was being promoted, I was so shocked and excited, I couldn’t even react.”
DeAndrade said she’s extremely proud to be the first female major, but that the idea of making history hasn’t quite sunk in yet.
“I just hope I’m the first of many. I hope this breaks the glass ceiling and allows others to follow,” she told The Valley Breeze.
While DeAndrade became the first woman to be a major, her friend and colleague, Gene Chin, was sworn in as Providence Police Department’s first Asian lieutenant.
“I was beyond thrilled for us to have that moment. We made history together,” DeAndrade said.
DeAndrade said her favorite aspect of the promotion was getting to share the accomplishment with her parents, Al and Roberta DeAndrade, former school teachers now in their 80s.
“It was the one thing I wanted. If I got promoted, I wanted my parents to be here to celebrate with me. And they were, and I’m so grateful. They’re really fantastic.”
Despite DeAndrade’s many career-related successes, including being the second woman ever to be captain for PPD, receiving YWCA Rhode Island’s 2018 “Women of Achievement” Award, and now being major, DeAndrade said her greatest achievement was donating bone marrow to her brother.
When she was in graduate school, DeAndrade’s brother Brian was diagnosed with Leukemia. She got tested to see if she was a bone marrow match, and she was, saying that the match was almost that of identical twins.
Without the transplant, DeAndrade’s brother only had a 25 percent chance of survival. Thanks to DeAndrade’s bone marrow donation and several “incredible” doctors, Brian was able to make a full recovery.
“It always made me proud to have played a small part in his recovery,” she said. “No matter what else I accomplish, that is always the thing I’ll be most proud of.”
A close second, however, is serving the community of Providence.
“This really truly is the most rewarding career. It’s very difficult at times, but the impact is tremendous,” she said. “I encourage anyone interested in law enforcement to come out, submit applications and try out.”
