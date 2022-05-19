SMITHFIELD – Deb Fontaine is still recognized in Rhode Island for the bubbly character she portrayed in her party hosting business, Polly’s Parties, decades ago. It was at one of her parties in the 1990s that Fontaine met a young girl she said changed the trajectory of her life forever.
After more than 24 years of teaching sign language, Fontaine has released her second book, “The Signing Kids.” The colorful pages of the book feature five diverse children who teach the sign language alphabet using fun sentences.
“I knew it has to be silly. If the kids are going to love it and learn from it, it has to be fun,” Fontaine said.
Fontaine teamed up with artist Carlo LoRaso, who worked with Disney to illustrate “The Signing Kids.” She said it was important that the characters, children and animals alike, have bright and cheerful facial expressions to catch a young reader’s attention.
The illustrated characters in the book use arrows to indicate signed movements describing an alliterated sentence for each letter in the alphabet.
Fontaine said not all words have corresponding sign language gestures, and some words, and people’s names, are spelled out. At the end of the book, the sign for each letter and number is also given.
“This book is the first in a series of ‘The Signing Kids’ books. We’re presently working on the second. I love creating them, I’m happily addicted, and, according to the fast sales, kids love reading them as much as I love writing them. The love of children laughing and learning is what teaching is all about,” Fontaine said.
She said she plans on writing at least 10 books in the sign language series, adding more characters in the next two books. She is also publishing children’s books outside of the “The Signing Kids” series, including “Clumpy the Cloud.”
“The Signing Kids” was released Feb. 22 and has become popular among children, Fontaine said. One customer reached out to describe how her child loves the book so much that they sleep with it. Though she said she hopes one day to branch out to make the characters into dolls, she said for now signers can purchase sweatshirts and t-shirts with the choice of their two favorite characters and the purchaser’s name spelled out in sign language.
“They’re adorable,” she said.
It all began when Fontaine approached a young girl at her Polly's Parties business with a smile and cheerful greeting. She was surprised to learn the girl was deaf.
“In all my years of interacting with children, I had never felt so helpless. Here was a child with a smile that lit up the room who wanted to share her thoughts and emotions with me and I had nothing to give back,” Fontaine said.
The following month, Fontaine went back to college for sign language courses followed by classes at the Rhode Island School for the Deaf. From there, she would teach all the children at her parties how to sign “Happy Birthday,” and other simple signs.
When students returned to school after a party, teachers would see their students teaching other students how to sign. Then, teachers began reaching out to Fontaine to teach students in pre-k to grade 2 how to sign.
“It was all a chain of events that led me here. I couldn’t be more grateful,” Fontaine said.
She opened Polly’s Parties in Warwick and Smithfield, where she hosted children’s parties on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
After Fontaine closed Polly’s Parties, Fontaine was hired to teach sign language to young students in Rhode Island schools. She also owned the Little Village Schoolhouse Preschool in Smithfield. Less than a week after selling the preschool, her husband, a firefighter, was poisoned by cyanide while working a house fire and was lucky to survive.
Fontaine has spent the last two years out of school due to COVID restrictions. She said she is delighted to return to teaching sign language in local schools this fall.
“I felt like these are my kids. I knew them and love them. It was a very heavy feeling for some time. I’m ready to go back,” Fontaine said.
“The Signing Kids,” is available online at www.thesigningkids.com, Barnes and Noble, and on Amazon.
“My hope is that children everywhere will learn sign language as a second language and never feel as helpless as I did so long ago as I looked into the eyes of that beautiful, smiling, signing child,” Fontaine said.
LOVE this!! I have always been fascinated with sign language. I worked in the schools for 10 years and was able to communicate with many kids that were nonverbal using basic sign language. ALL schools should teach this language!
