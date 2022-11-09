PAWTUCKET – Local business owner Joey DeBarros is again planning to give away hundreds of turkeys and plenty of winter clothing to families in need this month, and after establishing a new nonprofit, he plans to expand the vision of the “Support is Key” brand.
Joey DeBarros started Support is Key Clothing LLC in 2017, after being prompted by the support of friends and loved ones. The shop has since moved from its original location in Providence to its current home at 574 Main St. in Pawtucket.
Months after opening his shop, DeBarros began giving back to the community that raised him. This is now his fifth year providing food and clothing to families in need. In addition to a Thanksgiving distribution, he’s also locally famous for his Christmas giveaways.
On Nov. 20, from noon to 4 p.m., he will be giving out roughly 200 turkeys and 200 winter jackets, hats, and gloves for free at the Support Is Key storefront, 574 Main St. Hot chocolate donated by Dunkin and pizza supplied by Domino’s will be provided to those waiting in line.
“They just need to show up,” DeBarros said of families in need. “We usually have a big, big line with 200 or 300 people outside.”
Last November, DeBarros gave away 600 turkeys and hundreds of jackets to children and families in Pawtucket and New Bedford, Mass.. He will be going to New Bedford on Nov. 19 this year.
In addition to the holiday giveaways, 2022 was also the fifth year Support Is Key has held a back-to-school donation drive in August, gifting hundreds of backpacks full of school supplies to local students. They also do a free Christmas event with Santa Claus visits, and every child gets to take a picture and get a toy.
DeBarros said his personal experiences are what motivated him to open his business. Growing up in Pawtucket, not far from his store’s location, he said he spent time on the streets “getting in trouble.” After experiencing firsthand how far the strength of a community could carry him, he said he wants to realize this possibility for children today.
“I didn’t get that support when I was younger,” he said. “Having that support brings you farther than you can think.”
Now a successful business owner, he said he’s made it his mission to repay his community for the support he eventually received from friends and loved ones.
“Instead of taking from the streets, I want to give back for everything,” he said. “I might’ve done my part now, it’s been years, but I just feel good giving back to the community. Especially the kids, because they look up to me like a role model now.”
All the giveaways are made possible by the donations he receives annually. However, after only getting $1,000 in donations this year, DeBarros spent $1,400 out of his own pocket to make sure the November turkey and clothing drives could continue.
He hopes the establishment of a new nonprofit organization, with the same “Support Is Key” brand name, will enable him to secure grants and funding to keep the Support Is Key vision growing for generations to come. One piece of the vision for the non-profit, he said, includes starting screen-printing and embroidery classes to show children the ins and outs of the clothing business, and to provide opportunity for artistic experience.
Support Is Key Clothing LLC creates original clothing, as well as uniforms or merchandise clothing for local and national businesses. Customers include A&D Fitness in Providence, UPS, and a pending contract with Motel 6. Online business has expanded to reach overseas, with orders from the England, Australia, and Cape Verde, among other locations.
