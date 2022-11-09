PAWTUCKET – Local business owner Joey DeBarros is again planning to give away hundreds of turkeys and plenty of winter clothing to families in need this month, and after establishing a new nonprofit, he plans to expand the vision of the “Support is Key” brand.

Joey DeBarros started Support is Key Clothing LLC in 2017, after being prompted by the support of friends and loved ones. The shop has since moved from its original location in Providence to its current home at 574 Main St. in Pawtucket.

