CUMBERLAND – Political season should be treated just like any other season in Cumberland, says Town Councilor Scott Schmitt, who opposes a carve-out that would exempt local politicians and those who aspire to office from a local law prohibiting door-to-door solicitation.
The Town Council’s ordinance subcommittee, which Schmitt leads, forwarded the new ordinance without a recommendation to the full council for a broader debate and potential vote on Wednesday, April 5.
Under the ordinance as it was to be considered this week, anyone looking to do door-to-door solicitation would need to sign up with the town and pay for a $25 license, and local residents would be able to opt out of having anyone visit them, whether they are selling solar or cell phones.
Solicitation would only be allowed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and not on federal holidays. Anyone found by police to be selling without proper authorization faces having their goods seized.
A door-to-door solicitation license could be lost if the holder goes on the premises of a home with a posted “no solicitors” or “no solicitation” sign or that appears on the no-solicitation registry, and violators can face fines up to $500.
Proposed exemptions heading into the April 5 meeting included government employees when on official business, anyone delivering goods that were previously ordered, charitable, religious or nonprofit organizations or corporations with tax-exemption status or similar organizations, activities or arrangements having prior consent, or political organizations and political candidates.
“I think if they don’t want vacuum cleaners, they don’t want politicians either,” Schmitt said of the political exemption. “My position is there should be no carve-out. If they don’t want to be bothered, they don’t want to be bothered by anybody.”
In other ordinance action this week, the council was set to consider a recommended reversal of a previously approved food truck ordinance, granting exclusive rights to certain food truck drivers to prevent groups from inviting operators of their choosing.
After the council approved the food truck ordinance in 2020, members later said they didn’t realize the unintended impacts of it.
The reversal was to put the rules back to where they were, said Schmitt, and though any council in the future could still make a change to it, it’s not the intention of this council to do so.
Councilor Peter Bradley was the only one to vote against the ordinance originally, saying he felt it was too limiting.
All these restrictions do is make is easier for the incumbents to stay in power. They have the name recognition, and the ability to get their press releases out, while challengers have to fight to make themselves known. It's the same way with those "gentlemen agreements" regarding signs. Of course, the incumbent doesn't want signs littering the neighborhood. Why would they want people to know who they are running against? You really don't even need the time restriction for politicians. If you are stupid enough to knock on someone's door at 7:00 AM on a Saturday morning, you are definitely NOT getting that vote. I usually like Councilman Schmitt, but he's wrong on this one. If you're a challenger and you can't walk up to someone and introduce yourself while they are out in their yard, or knock on their door to say, "Hi", you'll have no chance. Maybe that's what the incumbents on the Town Council in Cumberland want.
