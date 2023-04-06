CUMBERLAND – Political season should be treated just like any other season in Cumberland, says Town Councilor Scott Schmitt, who opposes a carve-out that would exempt local politicians and those who aspire to office from a local law prohibiting door-to-door solicitation.

The Town Council’s ordinance subcommittee, which Schmitt leads, forwarded the new ordinance without a recommendation to the full council for a broader debate and potential vote on Wednesday, April 5.

All these restrictions do is make is easier for the incumbents to stay in power. They have the name recognition, and the ability to get their press releases out, while challengers have to fight to make themselves known. It's the same way with those "gentlemen agreements" regarding signs. Of course, the incumbent doesn't want signs littering the neighborhood. Why would they want people to know who they are running against? You really don't even need the time restriction for politicians. If you are stupid enough to knock on someone's door at 7:00 AM on a Saturday morning, you are definitely NOT getting that vote. I usually like Councilman Schmitt, but he's wrong on this one. If you're a challenger and you can't walk up to someone and introduce yourself while they are out in their yard, or knock on their door to say, "Hi", you'll have no chance. Maybe that's what the incumbents on the Town Council in Cumberland want.

