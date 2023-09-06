NORTH PROVIDENCE – After a delay to obtain police feedback, the Town Council was set on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to consider a request for a 24-hour license to do business at the soon-to-opened new Neon Marketplace at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave.
The council back in January postponed action on the 24-hour license as members asked for more feedback from the North Providence Police Department.
Council President Dino Autiello said Monday that he was looking forward to hearing what police had to say at Tuesday’s meeting. He said he’d indicated to the mayor that they plan to go with the police recommendation. Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. said the council had received the information it needs to make a decision prior to that meeting.
At a January meeting, representatives from Neon described the significant investment they’ve made and stated that a 24-hour operation is consistent with their model of business in Rhode Island, where they’ve now entered as a competitor within the gas/convenience store market.
The 24-hour license would be limited to the convenience store and not include the restaurant drive-thru, which was limited to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. by the Zoning Board as the exclusive authority on such matters.
Representatives from the company, as they went through the approval process a year earlier, had said they weren’t sure whether they’d seek a 24-hour license, which Council President Dino Autiello and the rest of the council have typically been cautious about giving out due to the close proximity of North Providence’s commercial districts to residential areas. The goal, they’ve said repeatedly related to this issue as well as keeping nightclubs at bay, is to maintain North Providence as a bedroom community.
Neon is preparing to open at the site that once contained The Fire restaurant.
Autiello said he plans to continue taking these requests as they come on a case by case basis, understanding that businesses need to stay competitive. Developers are investing significant sums in properties, he said, and they need to be able to rival their competitors.
The council president said he would like all such licenses to be approved on a trial basis, perhaps for six months.
While chain stores are looking to compete with people on a level playing field, Autiello said he’d also consider such licenses for small businesses. Those businesses continue to be challenged in difficult times, he said, and the council needs to find a balance between keeping North Providence a bedroom community and allowing businesses to be competitive.
