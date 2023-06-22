Smithfield School Committee
The Smithfield School Committee listened to nearly three hours of public comment regarding potential changes to the transgender student policy at a special meeting last Saturday.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SMITHFIELD – A proposed policy on how local transgender students are treated in school has advocates for those students warning of dire consequences.

More than 100 people attended a School Committee meeting last Saturday morning on the Transgender, Gender Non-Conforming, and Transitioning Students Policy. Many LGBTQ+ students and allies waved rainbow flags, wore pins, and applauded remarks supporting their opinions while booing comments from the crowd. People with opposing thoughts did the same, with both sides shouting at the other.

