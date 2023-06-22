SMITHFIELD – A proposed policy on how local transgender students are treated in school has advocates for those students warning of dire consequences.
More than 100 people attended a School Committee meeting last Saturday morning on the Transgender, Gender Non-Conforming, and Transitioning Students Policy. Many LGBTQ+ students and allies waved rainbow flags, wore pins, and applauded remarks supporting their opinions while booing comments from the crowd. People with opposing thoughts did the same, with both sides shouting at the other.
School Committee members did their best to keep the conversation civil, but it did little good.
Nicole Solas, who regularly shows up to these types of meetings, took a nearly hour-long commute from Westerly to Smithfield to speak at the 9 a.m. forum. She said students questioning their gender identity had “gender dysmorphia,” which was met with a round of boos. She said not notifying parents of their children’s situation endangers children. Without intervention, children may not “grow out of dysmorphia,” and this could lead to the “mutilation and destruction of children,” she claimed.
Solas said the “alleged gender dysmorphia” is spread across the country by “radical transgender cultists.” She said the letter from the Rhode Island ACLU encouraging the district to not notify parents was despicable, and the district is not qualified to make “serious” mental health decisions.
“Here’s the bottom line: Someone will probably sue you. You will be sued by a dead child,” she said.
School Committee Chairperson Richard Iannitelli tried to calm the auditorium after the speech by Solas, requesting that no more outbursts be made. That request was ignored after a Solas supporter, Robert Chiaradio, said disclosure of gender identity to parents must happen. He said not notifying parents puts children at risk. He added that no one knows their children as well as their parent, and a teacher should not be a student’s friend, period.
“Our kids belong to us, not to you. It is us, the parents, that will hold their hands through this,” he said, to more anger from many in the audience.
Recent SHS graduate Ellorie Corcoran said she was outed as a 14-year-old as bisexual to her entire class. She said she was bullied by her peers, but has supportive parents. Even though supportive, Corcoran said she waited almost a year after she was outed to tell her parents about her sexual orientation.
“It took a full year to educate them because I wanted to be able to come out to them when I knew they would fully accept me as I was,” Corcoran said.
During that time, she said she relied on a teacher in school who met her with open arms.
Brad Lanzieri said students are still minors and parents need to be notified so decisions on gender identity can be made as a family. He said changing protocol means catering to a small percentage of people. He said he’s concerned about it being “indecent” for a man to be in a women’s restroom.
“I always try to look out for the best interest of my family,” he said.
Current discussions arose after Iannitelli’s concern about renovating bathrooms while conforming to the Rhode Island Department of Education’s non-discrimination regulations.
While drafting the policy, specific wording was added that would allow the district to use its discretion on a case-by-case basis on whether it should inform parents of students questioning their sexual and gender identity.
More than 30 people signed up to publicly comment at last Saturday’s meeting within the first hour.
The School Committee scheduled a vote to pass the policy during its meeting Wednesday, June 21.
On restrooms, Iannitelli said last Saturday that there are 16 restrooms in the high school, including one gender-neutral restroom in the nurse’s office. He said he was concerned about putting teachers in awkward situations or investing into the facilities before understanding the needs of all students.
Iannitelli said he wants to spend taxpayer money responsibly. The high school was built in the 1960s, he said, and how to handle gender identity was not an issue at the time. He suggested adding “a couple” single-stall unisex bathrooms.
“The bottom line is we want to have safe, comfortable bathrooms here at the school. And clean. It’s going to take some time,” he said.
Iannitelli added that he agrees that students who identify as transgender have the civil right to use a restroom where they are comfortable, as does every student in Smithfield schools, and he does not feel that sending everyone to the nurse’s office is right.
“Comfortability is important. It’s something we need to deal with,” he said.
Iannitelli said he was leaning toward informing parents of students questioning their gender identity. The Smithfield School Department has 40 policies, including contacting parents about academics, learning and school activities.
Iannitelli said it would also make sense to allow principals to develop a restroom protocol at each school.
“They know their schools. They know what they have and how to deal with it,” he said.
School Committee member Benjamin Caisse said most school policies require parent permission, but the district also needs to take into account any undue harm to students.
Caisse warned against cherry-picking a particular expert and negating the mass broad research on best practices.
“It does not equivocate to aspirin on a field trip,” Caisse said, referencing parental consent for simple headache medicine.
Caisse scolded some of those who made comments during the meeting, saying there is no other word to describe some comments than “bigoted and transphobic.”
School Committee member Anthony Torregrossa said the district adopted the state’s policy in 2015 that added transgender persons to its non-discrimination policy. He said it is the School Committee’s charge to make the best decision for students’ safety, and what is good “legally.”
“Do we need to change the policy that has been in effect since 2015? Do we need to make a change? Do we need to tweak it a little bit?” Torregrossa asked.
Principal Dan Kelley said he does his best to follow the wishes of his students. He said he’s never heard any students discussing which restroom to use. Kelley said the district makes plans in a gender support meeting with students who are transitioning or considering transitioning to ensure that the student is comfortable.
“It’s never been an issue. It’s common among staff. When plans are shared, that student ‘x’ can do this, We have those things identified,” Kelley said.
Supt. Dawn Bartz said the middle school has similar plans in place. Each school has psychologists, the district has a shared social worker between the high and middle school, as well as contacts to additional services outside the school.
Rhode Island Department of Education attorney Anthony Cottone spoke about the legal implications of the non-discrimination policy. In 2001, Rhode Island became the second state to protect transgender students in its non-discrimination policy, including restrooms and public schools. That law also includes children, he said.
“Those regulations have the force and effect of the law,” Cottone said.
Each district is required to adopt a policy to ensure an environment that is consistent with state and national best practices to ensure safety from discrimination. Former RIDE Commissioner Ken Wagner issued guidance in 2016 to add transgender issues into non-discrimination policies, and Cottone said it could be a violation of law to not follow that guidance.
Regardless, under no circumstances should students be required to use a restroom that is not consistent with their gender identity, Cottone said.
As for parental notification, he said it is a difficult issue. The Family Education Rights and Privacy Act gives parents the right to personally inspect and review a student’s education records.
In the elementary schools, RIDE says it is appropriate to notify parents if staff believes a student is questioning their gender identity or expression, he added. At the secondary level, students are entitled to privacy if they say they do not want their parents to know, Cottone said.
He said the laws change when students are 13, though there is legal precedence of children as young as 10 and 11 given privacy rights. He said gender or sexual identity should not be discussed with parents if it will jeopardize a student’s mental health or safety, adding that should be obvious.
“In most cases, parents are going to be involved. At the end of the day, the older child has the right to control what parents are actually told,” Cottone said.
Cottone said parents do not have to send their children to public school.
John Blakeslee, a volunteer attorney with the Rhode Island ACLU, said the organization sent a letter establishing students’ constitutional right to privacy.
“Courts found that parental rights to direct upbringing do not trump students’ privacy rights,” he said.
As a Smithfield resident, Blakeslee said he was bullied in school in the 1960s for being a “sissy,” including physical assaults. He said luckily, he had a welcoming home to help him survive high school.
“This policy will not apply to people like me whose parents try to understand them. It may destroy the vital support that students rely on (at school),” he said.
Jay Watts, a licensed clinical social worker at Thundermist Health Center, said he has helped more than 2,000 patients in transition since 2015. He said he advocates with RIDE to issue transgender policies based on best practices. He reminded the LGBTQ+ community that there is a community of allies who support them.
“Guidance does not support outing students’ sexual orientation or gender ID without their consent,” Watts said.
