CUMBERLAND – Chief of Police Matthew Benson reports that the Cumberland Police Department, after positive identification and notification of next of kin, has released the names of the two adults found dead in their Birchwood Drive home on Wednesday.
Courtney Huard, age 42, and Eric Huard, age 51 were married and living together at their home. The three children they shared, shown to be two boys and a girl in social media photos, were found at the scene but were not physically harmed.
At approximately 6:40 a.m. on June 22, members of the Cumberland Police Department were dispatched to 28 Birchwood Drive for a report of two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The deaths remain under investigation at this time. The Cumberland Police Department is actively investigating the facts and circumstances, with the assistance of the Rhode Island State Police and Rhode Island Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha's office.
No additional details about the investigation are available at this time. As was announced Wednesday, the preliminary investigation indicates that this is an isolated incident. The three children of Mr. and Mrs. Huard were found in the residence uninjured. The investigation so far indicates that this was not a random act of violence.
"I would like to reiterate my deepest condolences and sympathies to the Huard family, including any friends and family and especially the three children left during this most difficult time," Benson said.
Benson and the Cumberland Police Department also wish to acknowledge and thank Cumberland Fire Chief Nick Anderson, EMS Chief John Pliakas, and Col. Darnell Weaver and the Rhode Island State Police Forensic Science Unit for their support and help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.