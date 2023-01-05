NORTH SMITHFIELD – The wife of late North Smithfield Middle School Principal John Lahar, Alyssa Lahar, says the idea to create a fundraiser dedicated to her husband came from her mother.
“She had shared with me that a friend of hers had done something similar,” she said. “And then I thought, you know, what a great opportunity to kind of continue his legacy.”
John Lahar died unexpectedly last summer at the age of 48. He left behind his wife and three young sons. A resident of Mendon, Mass., Lahar had been involved in the school system for most of his life and was named principal of NSMS, grades 5-8, back in 2008.
The John Lahar Scholarship Fund was established in August in honor of Lahar, who dedicated 25 years to the school system. In a short time, North Smithfield residents helped raise $47,000. Lahar says she and the North Smithfield Education Foundation wanted to make sure the fundraiser was mentioned in his obituary. The nonprofit established the scholarship for North Smithfield students to potentially receive scholarships.
The scholarship fund will continue to accept donations.
Alyssa says she will be meeting with Town Councilor Claire O’Hara very soon to discuss how they want to disperse the funds, whether it’s to a student who wants to continue to pursue education or who is focused on service when it comes to special education. She says her husband was very focused in that field.
North Smithfield School Committee member William Connell, who volunteers with the foundation independently of his work in the school district, says he was approached to help out with the scholarship when it first started receiving donations. He says that though they were able to receive a huge amount of money in a short amount of time, people are welcome to continue donating to a scholarship fund he hopes will continue to give out awards annually.
“The whole thing was very unexpected when John passed away in July,” said Connell, who said Lahar was a colleague and a close friend. “This is a nice testament to John.”
