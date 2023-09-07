CUMBERLAND – A $350,000 Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund grant to the town will pay for decorative streetlight sconces on 121 poles in the “Mill Village Mile” district in the area of Ann & Hope and Town Hall.
The lights are based on the 32,000 “of these charming lights” installed in the city of Montreal, according to the town’s grant application.
Compared to the cost of post-mounted decorative lights, at $15,000 apiece, “this is a high-value, low-cost enhancement that can have a dramatic impact on the evening streetscape,” it adds.
The Breeze reported last December on plans for the revitalization of Lonsdale and Valley Falls, and this grant toward an accompanying “placemaking streetscape enhancement project” centered along Broad Street and Ann & Hope Way is part of that branding effort.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said he’s excited about the opportunity presented by the grant, saying he appreciates his whole team for working hard on the grant submission and for all they’ve done to advance the grant acquisition success.
Sarah King, the town’s community outreach coordinator, said that because the town didn’t receive the full amount, or $350,000 of $496,360, the focus will be on the $390,000 streetlight portion of the grant application rather than requests to develop tree islands on Ann & Hope Way, distinctive placemaking street signs, and flower baskets and brackets.
The grant will help expand on the planned $66 million redevelopment of Ann & Hope, which is still in the approvals/financing process as the town and developer negotiate on a tax stabilization agreement.
Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 17 that Cumberland’s streetscape project was one of 10 projects across the state to receive a share of more than $1.47 million for improvements to commercial districts. As previously reported, Lincoln also received a $250,000 grant for improvements centered on Front Street.
The Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund grants will help pay for safer sidewalks, new way-finding signage, upgraded building facades, and better street lighting.
“Main Streets are the center of economic development in our cities and towns,” said McKee in his statement. “As a former mayor, I know the difficulty in finding funding for improvement projects such as these. Making these investments are important for the success of our businesses and communities.”
