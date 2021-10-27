PAWTUCKET – Patricia DeDora-St.Germain is hosting a Concerns & Coffee Hour for District 6 voters on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church, 670 Weeden St., where residents can ask questions and directly discuss concerns they have relevant to the district.
“Hosting a community meeting is in alignment with the grassroots campaign I am running,” she said. “I have no paid political consultants, no city politician in office endorsing me and using his office’s staff and resources to lobby vigorously for me to get the seat.”
The endorsed Democrat in the race, DeDora-St.Germain said, “My campaign team is composed of neighbors, family, and friends who volunteer their time because I have always shown up and strongly represented their interests as a volunteer, and I will do even more from the council seat. I am beholden to no one in power. My allegiance is to our district’s residents.”
DeDora-St.Germain said she wants voters to make informed decisions about whom they are electing to represent them, so she decided to proceed with a coffee hour after her opponent declined to participate in a question and answer forum.
“I think voters deserve more information about candidates than glossy mailers and robocalls crafted by professional consultants convey,” she said.
