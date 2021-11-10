PAWTUCKET – In the wake of her special election loss to Marlena Martins Stachowiak in City Council District 6, Patricia DeDora-St. Germain is calling for reform related to emergency and mail ballot voting, saying the process presents plenty of opportunity for unethical behavior.
“Though it’s legal and I don’t think anything went on that was illegal, I do think it’s rife with possibilities for being unethical,” she told The Breeze this week.
DeDora-St. Germain said she doesn’t believe anyone who works for or volunteers for a candidate should be involved in the process, but it should be facilitated by a disinterested party, perhaps a Board of Elections representative. She said her concern is related to voting that doesn’t occur in person.
“Too many hands on the ballot,” she said.
DeDora-St. Germain said she doesn’t believe reform will be a priority because politicians use the strategy she refers to as “ballot harvesting” to win campaigns and they’d be the ones to change the laws on the practice.
By “process,” she said she’s referring to the giving of applications to voters, taking them to the Board of Canvassers, returning to the voter with a ballot, witnessing for the voter, and taking the ballot back to the Board of Canvassers for them.
Asked about the low turnout for the special election, DeDora-St. Germain said she always wants to see as many people participating in every election as possible, noting that special elections continue to draw low voter turnout.
Asked to respond to DeDora-St. Germain’s comments about sedentary voting this week, Martins Stachowiak asked if DeDora-St. Germain is suggesting that officials take away options to vote and further limit voting. While she would like to see everyone come out to vote at the polls, she said, there are many factors limiting options for voters, including COVID, people not being as mobile, and people being sick or disabled. Everyone has the right to vote, she said, but some might need special accommodations to do so.
Martins Stachowiak said campaigning is difficult and “not for the faint of heart,” with so many facets to it. She said this was her second time running, and she learned some things from the first time, so she put plans and strategies in place to win. She said she is grateful that people were able to use every option available to safely and legally vote.
Martins Stachowiak paid Starting Gate Strategies consulting and professional services to help maximize her performance on mail and emergency ballots, according to campaign finance reports.
After final mail ballots were tallied for the Nov. 2 special election in Council District 6, Martins Stachowiak improved on her totals, earning 60 percent of the total vote in the winner-take-all primary against DeDora-St. Germain, or a 122-vote difference, at 365-243. The results of the 7.2 percent voter turnout showed DeDora-St. Germain taking voting day totals by eight votes, or 179-171, but Martins Stachowiak swamped DeDora-St. Germain on mail ballots, 165-44, and also won on in-person early ballots at City Hall, at 29-20.
DeDora-St. Germain said she learned during the days leading up to the election that there were some people who didn’t understand the early voting process. She gave the example of arranging to go pick up one elderly voter to take her to cast her ballot and how they subsequently learned that the woman had already voted without realizing it.
“If you look at the mail ballots, a lot came from the elderly high-rises,” she said.
Though she can’t say whether that particular woman voted for Martins-Stachowiak or not, said DeDora-St. Germain, the situation does raise questions about the process.
Martins Stachowiak said she still has the Dec. 7 general election to go, despite having no announced opponent, and she’s not taking anything for granted, working to get to know those residents who may not have gotten a chance to meet her during the Democratic primary race.
She said it has been a great experience since the Nov. 2 primary when she’s gone to pick up her children at Nathanael Greene Elementary School as more of the parents there have talked to her about various issues. As a result of those conversations, she said she’s developing some plans to work on traffic and congestion issues at drop-off and pick-up time at the school, among other issues of emphasis as she prepares to take the seat.
DeDora-St. Germain said she would have loved a different outcome to the election, but she’s happy with how she conducted herself, which she said is more important than being in the seat. She said she called Martins Stachowiak and congratulated her after the election, saying she hopes the election winner does well and works for the betterment of the community. She said she holds no bitterness related to the campaign, and told her opponent that she’s here if she wants her help.
She said she and her volunteers worked really hard as campaign rookies without the “support of the mayor and his power of incumbency,” and did “remarkably well when you take that into consideration.”
DeDora-St. Germain said she plans to continue working with the Fairlawn Against Crime Together group, saying she’s realized that she “may be more suited to being a community volunteer than being in politics.”
She said though she wouldn’t currently think she’ll run again, she wouldn’t ever rule it out, though she’s happy to have her weekends back.
