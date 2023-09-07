SCITUATE – Any landowners with homes near Providence Water Supply Board properties will see continued white-tailed deer hunting starting Oct. 1 through the winter, as part of the population control program.
Providence Water Supply Board issued a notice earlier this week that the deer hunting program is continuing this year to reduce the impacts of the overabundant deer population.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Protection established the deer hunting program with support and guidance from its Fish and Wildlife division, and follows all state and local laws and regulations, the press release said.
“Our goal is to reduce the impacts that overabundant deer are having on native tree regeneration and other plants and overall forest health,” said Ricky Caroulo, PWSB general manager.
Only authorized licensed hunters may hunt in assigned areas of PWSB forests.
Culling will comply with RIDEM hunting seasons in Scituate and Foster. Archery season runs from Oct. 1 to Jan. 31, 2024, with youth archery running the first weekend before the Oct. 1 opening day.
Muzzleloader hunting runs from the first Saturday in November through the Sunday after Thanksgiving day. Then it returns Dec. 16 to Jan. 2, 2024, with the youth muzzleloader running the last full weekend in October.
Hunting with a shotgun is permitted from the first Saturday in December for nine days, including the first Saturday, and returns from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2, 2024.
PWSB forester Rib MacMillan can answer any questions at 401-521-6300, ext. 7318, or by email at macmillanprovwater.com. Suspected violations should be reported to the RIDEM or local police departments.
