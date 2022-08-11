SMITHFIELD – Deerfield Park will see another addition to its outdoor entertainment selection thanks to a $150,000 Placemaking Grant from the state to build an outdoor amphitheater and stage.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the grant affords the town a 40-foot-by-30-foot amphitheater by the patio area at Deerfield Park. The amphitheater will provide additional space to put a portable stage underneath it that will give relief from the weather for performers during future concert series.
In addition to the amphitheater, the grant will pay for a portable stage, electrical work, landscaping, a restroom facility and garbage receptacle, as well as family-friendly summer and early fall programming.
Rossi said options include outdoor concerts and possibly adding an inflatable movie screen to host movie nights. When not in use, residents can sit beneath the shelter for relief from the sun.
With delays in construction materials and contract, Rossi said the project will be completed before next spring.
“This is a big win for the community,” he said.
Rossi said the grants were focused on rebounding the art scene and getting arts back outside. The amphitheater provides an additional venue, he said.
“The state put in a capital investment to allow areas to let them perform,” he said.
Rossi said the amphitheater comes at the same time the town is waiting on contracts to install a splash pad at the park. He said Deerfield Park remains the centerpiece for sports, entertainment and gathering in Smithfield.
Smithfield received a $100,000 grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for a splash pad in May, but supply chain issues and delays with contracts are slowing the project. Rossi said he expects both projects to be completed for the next warm season.
“It’s going to have so many opportunities for the residents in town. You can go play bingo at the Senior Center, pickleball at the tennis courts, play basketball, fly a kite, cool off in the splash pad, and watch a concert under the amphitheater,” he said.
Smithfield is one of 32 municipalities and organizations to receive a portion of the $2.9 million in grants as part of the RI Rebounds Placemaking Program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
