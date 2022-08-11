A sample amphitheater
A sample amphitheater that will be coming to Deerfield Park for the next season of concerts and outdoor entertainment, purchased using a $150,000 state grant.

SMITHFIELD – Deerfield Park will see another addition to its outdoor entertainment selection thanks to a $150,000 Placemaking Grant from the state to build an outdoor amphitheater and stage.

Town Manager Randy Rossi said the grant affords the town a 40-foot-by-30-foot amphitheater by the patio area at Deerfield Park. The amphitheater will provide additional space to put a portable stage underneath it that will give relief from the weather for performers during future concert series.

