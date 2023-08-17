Deerfied Tennis Courts named after Jack Lawrence
The Deerfield Park Tennis Courts were named after tennis coach and youth summer tennis recreation program founder Jack Lawrence. From left, are youth tennis instructor Julia Reddy, Recreation Director Robert Caine, Pat Lawrence, Jack Lawrence and Town Councilor Michael Iannotti.

SMITHFIELD – When Jack Lawrence got out of his car at Deerfield Park’s tennis courts last Wednesday, Aug. 9, he immediately knew something was up. He and his wife, Pat Lawrence, typically help at their church’s food bank on Wednesday mornings, so leaving to go to the tennis courts already had the coach on high alert.

Crowding the fence by the courts were about 50 former tennis students and parents there to celebrate Lawrence.

