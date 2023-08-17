The Deerfield Park Tennis Courts were named after tennis coach and youth summer tennis recreation program founder Jack Lawrence. From left, are youth tennis instructor Julia Reddy, Recreation Director Robert Caine, Pat Lawrence, Jack Lawrence and Town Councilor Michael Iannotti.
SMITHFIELD – When Jack Lawrence got out of his car at Deerfield Park’s tennis courts last Wednesday, Aug. 9, he immediately knew something was up. He and his wife, Pat Lawrence, typically help at their church’s food bank on Wednesday mornings, so leaving to go to the tennis courts already had the coach on high alert.
Crowding the fence by the courts were about 50 former tennis students and parents there to celebrate Lawrence.
“These are all tennis people. They’re up to something,” Lawrence said.
Everyone was there to honor Lawrence, locally famous for building the Smithfield tennis program, for more than 55 years of teaching tennis to local youth. The courts at Deerfield Park are now named in his honor.
Recreation Director Bob Caine revealed the sign on the tennis courts and spoke of his accomplishments over the years.
“The success of the town program is a testament to the many years that Jack Lawrence spent teaching on the Deerfield Park tennis courts,” Caine said.
He said Lawrence started the program in 1968 as a feeder program for Smithfield High School. That first year, there were nine tennis students who learned the sport over the summer. Caine said there was little interest in the sport, and he was hoping a summer program would help it grow.
Reacting to the honor, Lawrence said while laughing that he thought towns only dedicate courts to people after they die.
“I had no idea; it’s an honor,” Lawrence said.
He said it has always been as important to him to teach tennis players good sportsmanship as it was to teach them tennis.
Lawrence said there were at one time only two tennis courts in town, and the team had never won a match as of 1968.
“Three or four years later, we won a championship,” he said.
Over the years, Lawrence said he’s taught generations how to play and win tennis matches. He considered quitting in his 50s, 60s, or maybe 70s. Now he’ll be 80 next February.
“I decided I wanted this program to continue,” he said.
After handing over the reins to Julie Reddy, there are more than 200 youth on average who sign up to play tennis every summer.
During the naming ceremony, Reddy spoke of Lawrence’s impact on her life. She spent seven seasons with Lawrence in his summer camp.
“Without you, this wouldn’t be possible. You made the biggest difference in my life. Always remember the difference you made in the lives of so many people,” Reddy said.
Caine had different memories of Lawrence, who taught at SHS for 32 years beginning in 1968.
“He was my detention teacher. I graduated that class with honors,” Caine said, laughing, adding that he mostly got in trouble for not showing up to class.
Lawrence still substitute teaches at SHS and Pleasant View Elementary School.
“He’s very active in the community,” Caine said.
In 2011, the Rhode Island High School Girls Tennis Coaches Association inducted Lawrence into their Hall of Fame for his dedication to the Smithfield tennis community.
