PAWTUCKET – The Delaney-St Teresa Knights of Columbus Council #57, located at St. Teresa Church, announces the return of its annual Baby Shower Breakfast on Sunday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to noon., in St. Teresa Church hall, 358 Newport Ave.
The event will benefit the Mother of Life Center in Providence and the Little Flower Home in Tiverton. Students of St. Teresa School and their families will also partner with the K of C on this project.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children 10 and under and free for children under 2, and can be purchased at the door.
In addition to the proceeds from the breakfast which will be directed to these agencies, a collection of items to help the families served will be conducted over two weekends, beginning on May 7. Items most in need include diapers (newborn to size 6), baby wipes, baby outfits 0-24 months, pacifiers, baby bathing cloths and towels, baby lotion, soap and powder. Items may be brought to Masses on Mother’s Day weekend or brought directly to the breakfast on May 15. Financial contributions will also be accepted. Checks may be made out to K of C Council 57 (write “baby shower” in the memo field). Checks may be given to a K of C member at the breakfast or mailed to the K of C at P.O. Box 2829, Pawtucket, RI 02861.
The benefitting agencies provide services to pregnant teens and women including pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, counseling, prenatal care information and parenting classes. Also offered to support the women are diapers, clothing and other items needed for the newborn baby, referral for medical care and social services. A place to stay can even be arranged in the case of the Little Flower Home.
For more information, contact Paul Gendreau at prgendreau@gmail.com.
