WOONSOCKET – A representative from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said this week that the waste treatment facility in Woonsocket handles about three-quarters of all sludge generated by wastewater plants in Rhode Island.
“So if it were to shut down, it would have a big impact,” Healey said, responding to questions about the deteriorated conditions of the plant that have led to worsening smells for residents.
The Breeze reported last week on city officials’ latest serious concerns about the wastewater treatment facility, as the internal equipment in the gravity thickener tank is now well beyond repair. Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino had made the suggestion that the city prepare to break from operator Synagro, which has been struggling with operations off Cumberland Hill Road.
In 1988, the city of Woonsocket entered into an agreement with Synagro to operate and maintain the solid waste handling and incineration parts of the facility. The agreement with Synagro adds up to more than $2 million annually for the city.
“This is a huge deal so it’s very important that we all make very careful decisions on which way we’re going to turn,” said D’Agostino during a previous meeting.
Michael Watson, a Woonsocket resident for all of his life, says that though the smell has recently gotten worse, it’s been around for as long as he can remember.
“Everyone complains about it, people try to sell their house, that’s sometimes a key factor,” he said. Adding that the city has enough problems as it is, “let alone the poop smell.”
Scott Douglass, a technician at Technic Engineered Powders who walks to work almost every day, says Woonsocket has become known for its smell, and anyone can smell it as soon as they go over the hill coming into the city.
“It’s been noticeable over the past several months,” he said.
Douglass he can’t help but think if the wastewater plant has another incident similar to a previous spill into the Blackstone River, it could have widespread health impacts.
“The city has the responsibility of the health and safety of the residents,” he said.
On Wednesday, his fears came true, after the RIDEM announced that it is investigating another discharge of partly treated wastewater at the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility. The state agency learned of the incident after a tweet by Johnathan Berard.
As a precaution, the RIDEM is asking the public to stay away from the Blackstone River starting from the facility at Cumberland Hill Road all the way to the Slater Mill dam in Pawtucket until further notice. This is the third reported discharge from the plant in the last year.
I greatly fear this matter is about to make Rhode Island nationally famous for catastrophic environmental damage. To say nothing of effectively negating every positive effort made over the years to restore The Blackstone River.
