PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management has announced that $3 million in matching grants is available to help communities and local organizations protect valuable green space throughout Rhode Island.
The grant round is now open with a deadline of Oct. 29. Funding is provided through the 2016 Green Economy Bond and the 2018 Green Economy and Clean Water Bond.
In addition to these grants, funding is available to cover some costs associated with appraisal, title and survey services. Restrictions apply, and applicants are encouraged to review the grant guidelines available at www.dem.ri.gov .
Electronic applications are encouraged and should be forwarded to Michelle Sheehan in the Division of Planning & Development at michelle.sheehan@dem.ri.gov by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
Proposals and supporting materials may also be mailed to Sheehan's attention at DEM, Division of Planning & Development, 235 Promenade St., Providence, RI 02908.
Municipalities, land trusts and nonprofit land conservation organizations are eligible to apply. Applications will be reviewed and ranked by the Natural Heritage Preservation Advisory Committee, with final awards to be made by the State Natural Heritage Preservation Commission.
For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.
