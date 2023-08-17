LINCOLN – Representatives from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are telling the public that the Spotted Lanternfly is still a threat to northern Rhode Island’s trees and crops.
Cynthia Kwolek, senior environmental planner for RIDEM’s Division of Agriculture & Forestry/Plant Industry, said the bugs are still a threat, and can be found in Smithfield, Lincoln and North Providence. The state commissioned spraying for the pests in those areas last week.
According to the RIDEM, the Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive insect introduced into the U.S. in 2014, and was first detected in Pennsylvania. Since then, they have quickly spread in surrounding states.
Native to China, the pest can cause significant damage to grape, apple, stone fruits, walnut, and other economically important trees such as maple, oak, pine, poplar, sycamore and willow trees.
RIDEM described the bug as “a significant nuisance that affects the quality of life and enjoyment of the outdoors.” Rhode Island is at high risk from the invasive pest.
Prior to August 2021, the closest known location of Spotted Lanternfly to Rhode Island was in Greenwich, Conn., where officials announced the detection of a population of the pest.
Last August, the RIDEM was alerted to a Spotted Lanternfly sighting in Smithfield. Patches of the bugs found along Route 7 in Smithfield indicated Rhode Island’s first confirmed population.
In an effort to stop the spread of the bugs, RIDEM treated the Douglas Pike (Route 7) corridor in Smithfield, Lincoln and North Providence with pesticides Bifenthrin and Dinotefuran.
The small-scale operation, coordinated by RIDEM, URI Biocontrol and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, took place Aug. 9, and was performed by two contracted pesticide applicators.
Bifenthrin and Dinotefuran are both pesticides approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and have been strategically sprayed to target several of the most infested points
According to the RIDEM, Bifenthrin is safe for people. RIDEM assures residents that applicators avoided spraying flowering plants to protect pollinators. Also, because the product is known to be toxic to fish, officials said no spray was applied near water.
According to the RIDEM, the Spotted Lanternfly has no known natural enemies in the U.S., therefore the only way to effectively reduce the population is with human-controlled measures.
“This area was treated because of the high movement risk along Route 7 and Route 146 and proximity to our agricultural operations,” said Kwolek. “This is the highest concentration of Spotted Lanternfly in Rhode Island and Providence County. No other counties currently have a known infestation, and out of the known populated areas in Providence County, this is the largest.”
Though only this area was treated, Kwolek told The Breeze that the pesticides will help to prevent a larger or more widespread infestation of SLF while other studies and control measures are being pursued.
“One of our largest tools to management is outreach and education to residents and businesses in these impacted towns to help reduce movement to other parts of Rhode Island,” she said.
Because the bug is a “hitchhiker” and primarily spreads by people movement, RIDEM emphasizes the importance of being able to identify it, and how to check for their presence on goods and vehicles in order to keep it from spreading to other counties and agricultural areas.
Adult flies are about an inch long and have scarlet underwings, yellow markings on its abdomen, and tan semi-transparent forewings. Young ones have bright red and black bodies with white spots. Very young ones may appear completely black.
Officials ask that anyone who spots one do three things: take a photo, kill the bug and collect the specimen, and report the sighting using DEM’s online form, www.dem.ri.gov/reportspottedlanternfly
