LINCOLN – Growers at the Lincoln Community Garden haven’t let an up and down spring and rainy summer get them down; instead they continue carefully tending to their plots and enjoying their crops as they come in.
“Things are growing at different rates than they normally would because of the bad weather,” said Thomas Rossi, director of the garden.
“We haven’t even had our first tomato yet … but we have zucchini, zucchini, and more zucchini.” In fact, last week, Rossi donated about 50 pounds of it to a local food bank.
Garden Manager Julie Genereux said they’re still picking peas too, something she described as “highly unusual for the middle of July.”
Rossi said that since last summer was dry and hot, the garden was full of plants growing rapidly and successfully. This year, crops are late and many are getting waterlogged from the abundance of rainfall.
“See, plants like to be watered from the bottom. So much rain falling on top of the plant, on top of their leaves, doesn’t really help, and it can hurt the plant,” he said.
A positive change Rossi said he has seen since last year is decreased animals in the garden. Though there is a fence, last summer saw chipmunks, mice, and even a gopher wreaking havoc on the plots.
This year, gardeners will occasionally spot a small bunny slipping in, but the damage has been minimal and other rodents and pests have mostly steered clear of the garden.
The most popular crops planted are summer squash, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Rossi said summer squash and cucumbers require almost no maintenance and are great options for gardeners who are just starting out.
Tomatoes, Rossi said, require a bit more effort, but that he and Genereux can always help with tasks such as pruning tomato suckers and cutting the plant to ensure growth.
Besides zucchini and zucchini blossoms, other vegetables that have been bountiful this year include kale, lettuce, celery, wild mustard, rhubarb, asparagus, mint, sage and basil.
Corn, spaghetti squash, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, eggplant, artichokes, cherry tomatoes, watermelon and cantaloupe, among others, are beginning to appear.
Come fall, several varieties of pumpkins should be ready to pick.
Some gardeners choose to just plant flowers, which Genereux said is a good thing, since the more pollinators in the garden, the better.
Flowers and vegetables aren’t the only thing growing; Rossi said that since last year, the number of plots has increased from 35 to 51, and that there are around 100 total gardeners.
Genereux estimated that about 20 plots belong to “hard core” gardeners who visit the garden daily for long periods of time. Most other growers come by a few times per week to check on their plants, weed, and pick anything that’s ready.
Rossi and Genereux said that though the garden is free, all gardeners need to commit time and energy to maintaining their plots.
“We supply the seeds, the tools, the loom, the water, the wood chips, the mulch … we supply everything. All you need to supply is labor and time,” he said.
Genereux emphasized the importance of maintenance, especially when it comes to weeding.
“We can’t have weeds because they’ll spread into other plots and also provide a hiding place for pests. We need to stay on top of gardeners to make sure that doesn’t happen,” she said.
Since everything about the garden is free, more and more gardeners are always eager to join in. Rossi mentioned that he’s already had nine or 10 more growers asking if they can have a plot next year.
“I’ll have to try to figure out how to make that happen. I already had to make smaller plots this year to fit everyone in,” he said.
Rossi said he’s extremely proud of the garden and the gardeners, and thanked Town Administrator Phil Gould and Director of Public Works Mike Gagnon for their help and support. He said without them, the garden wouldn’t be possible.
For those who would like to try crops grown in the Lincoln Community Garden, Rossi said to stop in at town-run farmers markets. The markets are Saturday Aug. 5, Saturday ,Aug. 26 and Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chase Farm, 667 Great Road.
At the Aug. 5 market, representatives from the URI Master Gardener program will be present and will be soil sampling. Through soil sampling, the master gardeners will be able to tell people what nutrients their soil is lacking. From there, gardeners will help them learn what they can do to ensure healthy soil.
Rossi said to get soil tested, people must bring two to three ounces of dry soil. He said soil must be dried for at least three days, and it can come from a garden or just from the pot of a house plant.
