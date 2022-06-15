PAWTUCKET – The Democratic City Committee will meet June 21 at the Hampton Inn, 2 George St., to decide on endorsements for local and state offices. The event will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Chairperson Mary Bray said anyone seeking endorsement should email barrybray1@verizon.net. The committee will be doing local and state offices.
For those who may be concerned that endorsements are happening before the official declaration period at the end of the month, with last-minute decisions possible, Bray said the state committee is doing its endorsements on June 26, and she didn’t want to go to that meeting without the local endorsements.
