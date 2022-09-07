PAWTUCKET – With no Republican candidate in the running, the race for House of Representatives District 59 will come down to the Sept. 13 primary between incumbent Democrat Jean Philippe Barros and challenger Jennifer Stewart.

Barros has served four terms and is facing a rare challenger in Stewart, a history and political science teacher supported by the Rhode Island Political Cooperative.

